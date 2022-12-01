Roblox Last Pirates codes (December 2022): Free money, candies, and more 

Roblox Last Pirates is one of the numerous titles based on the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. It garnered a cult following due to its refined and interactive gameplay elements.

Players must embark on a pirate adventure and become legendary sea rovers in the process. They can also find a variety of Devil Fruits and consume them to obtain different types of magical power.

Furthermore, gamers can also participate in hunting and exploring quests to earn in-game money and experience. Older players usually have the necessary resources and influence to become elite players. Newbies, on the other hand, will generally struggle to earn money as they lack weaponry and resources.

This is when the courtesy of the developers' presents itself in the form of codes. They can be redeemed with ease and help novices become supreme pirate lords.

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

FixBug –Redeem this code for Reset Stats (NEW)

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats (NEW) BigUpdate –Redeem this code for 5LP

–Redeem this code for 5LP NewWorld –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats bleak –Redeem this code for 50K money

–Redeem this code for 50K money KongPoop –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats Bleak_fat –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats Event –Redeem this code for 5LP

–Redeem this code for 5LP Chxmei –Redeem this code for 10,000 Money

–Redeem this code for 10,000 Money Odyssey –Redeem this code for 20K Money

–Redeem this code for 20K Money Dream –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats CarinaCaxtez –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP PixelJoe –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats N4Animation –Redeem this code for 30k Money

–Redeem this code for 30k Money SEAFOUR –Redeem this code for 1 LP

–Redeem this code for 1 LP Stranger –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats Ruriair –Redeem this code for 20k Money

–Redeem this code for 20k Money UPDATE2 –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats 5Chiba –Redeem this code for 20k Money

–Redeem this code for 20k Money TECHO –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP Code –Redeem this code for $25,000

–Redeem this code for $25,000 Greed –Redeem this code for 10 LP

–Redeem this code for 10 LP Update –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP OPZTV –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP Checkmate –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats Snappy –Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

–Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash Juan –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP 111KFAV –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats 100KFAV –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats NEOGAMING –Redeem this code for 10 Heart Gem

–Redeem this code for 10 Heart Gem iSEN –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP FreeCandy –Redeem this code for Free Candy

–Redeem this code for Free Candy 10CandyCane –Redeem this code for Free Candy

–Redeem this code for Free Candy 80KFAV –Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

–Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash 30KLIKES –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats BUMBY –Redeem this code for 10 Candy

–Redeem this code for 10 Candy Shutdown –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

–Redeem this code for Reset Stats HappyHalloween!! –Redeem this code for 10 Candy

–Redeem this code for 10 Candy Update!! –Redeem this code for 5 LP

–Redeem this code for 5 LP yy0rk –Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

–Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash GUIDE1985 –Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

–Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash RESET –Redeem this code for Reset Stats

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates may expire at any time. Hence, players must activate them before they go invalid.

Players are advised to redeem the cash codes first as they tend to expire soon. Users must be above level 300 to redeem the 5 LP code. An error message will pop up when someone under level 300 tries to activate the code.

Inactive codes

Only a few cash codes have expired in Roblox Last Pirates. Players can expect new codes during special in-game events, updates, and collaborations.

MAOKUMA – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash KINGNONKD – Was redeemed for 1,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 1,000 Cash WHITEKUNG – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash UPDATE!! – Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash SmolEsan – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash XIEXIE – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash MIUMA – Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 20,000 Cash OatCasterCh – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

– Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash JZ GAMMING – Was redeemed for 10,000 Cash

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Last Pirates?

Just follow the simple steps listed below to activate Roblox Last Pirates codes within a few minutes:

Start the Roblox game and enter the server

Select the brown Twitter logo icon that can be found right next to the "$" option

A small brown-themed code redemption box will pop up on the screen

Users can copy any code from our list above and paste it into the text box

Make sure to press the brown "Redeem" button to claim the freebies instantly

Players can find the claimed Roblox Last Pirates rewards in their inventories.

