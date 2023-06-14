What happened with Babyface and Anita Baker? Tour drama explained in the wake of a Twitter feud

Anita Baker and Babyface were supposed to perform together at the 15-city Songstress Tour but recently had a fallout, following which the former removed the latter from the same. Why? Because the 65-year-old singer-songwriter faced severe online abuse from the fans of the 64-year-old distinguished record producer. She took to Twitter to share her disappointment.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER /Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings

ABXO #AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.BlessingsABXO #AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.Blessings🎁ABXO🎼 https://t.co/P7OzVdiEPm

Along with the tweet, Anita Baker also shared a brand-new poster for the promotion of her ongoing tour. She is supposed to perform next on June 30 at the United Center, Chicago.

Babyface, too, was disheartened to learn about the same and expressed his feelings via Instagram.

Babyface was missing from Anita Baker’s New Jersey performance

Long before Anita Baker expressed her dejection on Twitter after being roasted by Babyface’s fans, the latter had been missing in action at her New Jersey performance on May 10. As per reports, the Two Occasions singer was unable to perform as special guest support due to technical glitches, at what was supposed to be the duo’s first collaboration and surprise for the fans.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

ABXO twitter.com/Renee7468/stat… Renee @Renee7468 @nordstromsnsaks @IAMANITABAKER But once he saw his “fans” attacking Ms. Baker for things out of her control he should have said something, yet he lets them continue to attack her on his posts and he has done nothing @nordstromsnsaks @IAMANITABAKER But once he saw his “fans” attacking Ms. Baker for things out of her control he should have said something, yet he lets them continue to attack her on his posts and he has done nothing Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My TourABXO Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My TourABXO🎼 twitter.com/Renee7468/stat…

But disregarding the rumour of technicality, Babyface had taken to social media to share the truth about his absence with his fans.

Following the reaction from 12-time Grammy Award winner Babyface, Anita Baker claimed that she was constantly facing harassment at the hands of her fellow musician’s fans.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER

Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community & WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness Another, Truth?... My company defended & Prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (Not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time).Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community& WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness Another, Truth?... My company defended & Prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (Not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time).Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community🎁 & WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness❤️ https://t.co/qy6gsHmmue

But on Monday, June 12, she finally decided to spill the beans after a long anticipation from both her and Babyface’s fans. She took to Twitter and said that the Whip Appeal singer should tell the truth and rectify the “false narrative” that is inviting unnecessary backlash from his fans.

Anita Baker @IAMANITABAKER /Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth K.Bridges @nordstromsnsaks With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/… With all respect did you call THE baby face a support act lmao twitter.com/iamanitabaker/… Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth twitter.com/nordstromsnsak… Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth twitter.com/nordstromsnsak… https://t.co/oOeSVfg7DZ

Interestingly, this is not the first time Baker and Babyface logged heads. Earlier, in 2006, the latter had sued the Sweet Love singer. But sources cite that the issue had long been settled and there were no hard feelings between the two.

The Songstress Tour, in brief

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Anita Baker, who deems herself a “songstress” (as evidenced by her Twitter handle), had announced The Songstress Tour for the year 2023 in November 2022. Produced by Live Nation, it was supposed to take her to 15 cities across the USA. The tour kicked off on February 11 in Florida and had stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Detroit, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Oakland.

The Songstress Tour was meant to mark four decades of Anita Baker in the American music industry, since the release of her first album The Songstress in 1983. The last time Baker was on such a tour was in 1995.

For those unaware, Anita Baker was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 26, 1958, but spent her growing years in Detroit, Michigan. The music icon is particularly known for her soulful ballads and began her music career with the funk band, Chapter 8. However, she went solo in the next decade and rose to fame in the mid-1980s. Apart from several Grammys under her belt, she also has four platinum and two gold-rated albums to her name.

Poll : 0 votes