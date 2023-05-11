"I'm kinda pissed": Anita Baker Babyface controversy explained as netizens express outrage over latest tour update

Fans were left unhappy after Anita Baker’s concert for not just one but two reasons. The audience who went to Newark, New Jersey, to attend the concert was made to wait two hours, as Baker arrived late. Then they were left even more infuriated when Babyface did not make it to the stage, after which he informed his fans about how he was asked not to perform to give “Ms Baker her space.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Babyface apologizes after he's asked not to perform on Anita Baker's tour in Newark

The fans who came to attend the concert were informed by the organizers that there was a technical glitch due to which they had to wait. However, most of the audience lost their patience and took to social media to ask for refunds. One social media user tweeted from the concert venue:

Pork._ @fathabits101 At the Babyface & Anita Baker show in Newark and supposedly due to technical difficulties Babyface's set got cut and only AB is performing. I'm kinda pissed.

Born in 1958, Anita Baker first rose to fame when she was spotted singing in church choirs in Detroit. Following this, she started performing at nightclubs and then joined the Funk group Chapter 8, touring with the band for a few years.

The artist is known for her 1983 solo album The Songtress, which became a massive hit and sold over 300,000 copies in a year. She has also been the recipient of many awards, including the Grammys.

Social media users infuriated as Anita Baker arrived late, leading to Babyface’s Newark concert being cut from the lineup

Concert attendees were left buzzing with mixed reactions when R&B legend Anita Baker arrived two hours late for her concert in Newark, which resulted in Babyface's concert to be cut from the lineup. Social media users expressed their disappointment and frustration, with many venting their anger at the unexpected turn of events.

With many social media users asking for a refund, netizens sided with Babyface and expressed their disappointment as to how the band did not get a chance to perform.

journalist jawn @dirtywhiteups Babyface: "I can't wait to perform for you guys tonight."



raveen marie 🫶🏾 @xoraveen The industry is lowkey dragging Anita Baker in Babyface 's comment section

MaltLiquorPapi @LowkeyBrilliant Babyface: "I can't wait to perform for you guys tonight."



Uncle Magic @MiNomBreEsEb Listen, I've never had a bad concert experience and I didn't expect the first one to be Anita Baker and Babyface

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ The r&b legends & aunties whackin Anita Baker in Babyface IG comments:

The Neighborhood Publicist @nhoodpublicist Not Anita Baker fighting with Babyface. Why do she always be on the bs 😭

The Light Evolutionary @momentoftru My mom went to the Anita Baker/Babyface concert tonight in Newark with the tix I got her, and she's saying Babyface isn't performing and Anita is late. People are leaving and all she's telling me.

Lamar Scott Davis @LamarScottDavis @Ticketmaster



On the other hand, many also came to Anita Baker’s rescue. Some social media users explained that the delay was due to technical issues and that cutting Babyface's performance was necessary for her to give a full show as the headliner. They also argued that it wasn't about ego but rather the practicality of prioritizing the main act of the tour.

Regardless of the explanations, the incident highlights the importance of clear communication and transparency in the music industry to manage fans' expectations. The tickets for the concert started at $58.

Brittany Harry WAAY 31 @BrittanyHarryTV Remember when you sold out the State Farm Arena in ATL ⁦@IAMANITABAKER⁩! This was such a fun night. Thank you again ❤️

Anita Baker is now set to hit the stage on May 12, 2023, at Elmont, New York, and then on May 14, 2023, in Baltimore. She would also be performing in Chicago, Detroit, Greensboro, Atlantic City, Dallas, and Los Angeles throughout the year till December.

As for Babyface, the artist can be seen next on July 1, 2023, at the Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event.

