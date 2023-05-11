"I'm kinda pissed": Anita Baker Babyface controversy explained as netizens express outrage over latest tour update

Fans were left unhappy after Anita Baker’s concert for not just one but two reasons. The audience who went to Newark, New Jersey, to attend the concert was made to wait two hours, as Baker arrived late. Then they were left even more infuriated when Babyface did not make it to the stage, after which he informed his fans about how he was asked not to perform to give “Ms Baker her space.”
The fans who came to attend the concert were informed by the organizers that there was a technical glitch due to which they had to wait. However, most of the audience lost their patience and took to social media to ask for refunds. One social media user tweeted from the concert venue:
Born in 1958, Anita Baker first rose to fame when she was spotted singing in church choirs in Detroit. Following this, she started performing at nightclubs and then joined the Funk group Chapter 8, touring with the band for a few years.
The artist is known for her 1983 solo album The Songtress, which became a massive hit and sold over 300,000 copies in a year. She has also been the recipient of many awards, including the Grammys.
Social media users infuriated as Anita Baker arrived late, leading to Babyface’s Newark concert being cut from the lineup
Concert attendees were left buzzing with mixed reactions when R&B legend Anita Baker arrived two hours late for her concert in Newark, which resulted in Babyface's concert to be cut from the lineup. Social media users expressed their disappointment and frustration, with many venting their anger at the unexpected turn of events.
With many social media users asking for a refund, netizens sided with Babyface and expressed their disappointment as to how the band did not get a chance to perform.
On the other hand, many also came to Anita Baker’s rescue. Some social media users explained that the delay was due to technical issues and that cutting Babyface's performance was necessary for her to give a full show as the headliner. They also argued that it wasn't about ego but rather the practicality of prioritizing the main act of the tour.
Regardless of the explanations, the incident highlights the importance of clear communication and transparency in the music industry to manage fans' expectations. The tickets for the concert started at $58.
Anita Baker is now set to hit the stage on May 12, 2023, at Elmont, New York, and then on May 14, 2023, in Baltimore. She would also be performing in Chicago, Detroit, Greensboro, Atlantic City, Dallas, and Los Angeles throughout the year till December.
As for Babyface, the artist can be seen next on July 1, 2023, at the Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event.