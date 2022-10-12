What happened to Bill McLaughlin? Cause of death explored ahead of ID's Reasonable Doubt episode

Bill McLaughlin, a millionaire businessman, and medical inventor was brutally shot in his Newport Beach house. Authorities alleged that his fiance at the time, Nanette Packard, was the mastermind behind the murder along with her boyfriend, Eric Naposki. The two were arrested 15 years later and convicted for their alleged involvement in the incident.

On Tuesday, Reasonable Doubt will revisit the murder of the affluent businessman to re-investigate the case. The upcoming episode, titled Wealthy Men Only, will air on October 11, 2022, at 10 PM ET on ID. The official synopsis reads:

"Nanette Packard is in prison for murdering her husband-to-be, but her desperate daughter and a friend hope Chris and Fatima can prove they have the wrong woman."

This article further discusses the details of Bill McLaughlin's 1994 murder case ahead of the episode's premiere.

Millionaire businessman Bill McLaughlin was shot six times in his Newport Beach house

Bill McLaughlin, a loving father of three, built a wonderful life for himself and his family in Newport Beach, California. He invented a medical device, which contributed to the millions of dollars he made. McLaughlin met Nanette Packard, a single mother who was thirty years his junior, and the two started dating not long after. Soon after, he tragically passed away in one of the worst ways imaginable.

On December 15, 1994, Bill's son discovered him in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor of his opulent home and immediately dialed 911. No important material possessions were missing at the crime scene, which led police to conclude that the victim was killed on purpose. The businessman was shot six times in the chest.

Two home keys and 9mm bullet casings that were collected from the crime scene were the first pieces of evidence used in the investigation into Bill McLaughlin's murder. Suspicion was immediately cast on Bill's family members, particularly his fiance, Nanette Johnston. She initially seemed distraught, but police soon discovered that she was having an affair with Eric Naposki, a former professional NFL player.

Fiance and lover found guilty in the 1994 shooting death of Bill McLaughlin

Nanette Packard was in a tangled love triangle with fiance, Bill McLaughlin and her boyfriend, Eric. In addition to the love triangle and its ramifications, Nanette also appeared to be playing for financial gain. She was to be the only beneficiary of Bill's $1 million life insurance policy and an extra sum of $150,000. Packard would also get access to his lavish beach property as per the terms of his will.

Furthermore, it was revealed that in the ensuing months, she had forged her fiancé's signature on cheques a few times in order to steal from him. Nanette even forged his signature on a $250,000 check the day before his murder. She admitted to forgery and grand theft in 1996 for this reason.

In regards to Eric, the police began to suspect his involvement in the crime after they pulled him over for a traffic infraction and discovered Bill's license plate information scrawled down in a notebook inside his vehicle. It also didn't help that Eric repeatedly changed and altered his account throughout the subsequent interrogations and lied about his relationship with Nanette and possession of a 9mm weapon.

However, due to a lack of tangible evidence, including DNA, fingerprints, witnesses, admissions of guilt, and the murder weapon, the pair were not prosecuted or detained at the time.

But 15 years later, the case was reopened, leading to the arrest of Nanette and Naposki in 2009. It was alleged that the fiance planned Bill's murder and had her lover serve as the shooter to be able to claim the insurance money. Eric was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2011, while Nanette's conviction came nearly a year later.

Learn more about Bill McLaughlin's 2009 murder on ID's Reasonable Doubt on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

