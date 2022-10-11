What happened to Bones or No Bones TikTok videos? JonGraz addresses Noodle's departure from viral content 

The unique “Bones or No Bones” daily uploads created by TikToker JonGraz, featuring his dog Noodle the Pug, went viral last year. The dog and the TikToker gained massive popularity on social media when he predicted what the day would look like.

The followers went gaga over the videos as they felt that it was a way to receive their daily horoscopes by watching the dog stand, which meant it would be “bones day,” and if he chose to slump down, it would mean a “no bones day.”

However, the daily videos suddenly stopped, and fans became intrigued as to why they were not seeing any Bones or No Bones videos on the TikTok page.

JonGraz has finally spoken up on the matter and said that he has to look after his 14-year-old dog’s health at the moment. He said:

“I am so sorry we’re not sharing these videos as much anymore. I know they’re something a lot of you look forward to and it’s the reason why most of you followed us in the first place. My job first and foremost is to take care of Noodle and to take cues from him as much as I can. While he is still doing well, Noodle is 14 and his mornings look a lot different today than they did 14 months ago.”

TikToker explains the absence of "Bones or No Bones Day" videos in a recent TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

He continued by informing the audience that since the dog is now getting old, his morning looks way different, and the TikToker usually focuses on following his lead.

Netizens come in support of Bones or No Bones creator, as JonGraz explains the reason of not posting lately

The explanation video came soon after netizens questioned why the Bones or No Bones videos suddenly stopped. The TikToker said:

“I love sharing him with you. And I appreciate this.”

After he shared the video revealing the reason behind his and his dog Noodle’s absence on the short video-sharing application, a lot of netizens came in support of the dog and the TikToker. One social media user said:

Netizens praise the TikToker for being a great dad to Noodle The Pug. (Image via TikTok)

Another user on TikTok said:

“Creatures before content! That’s my motto. Thank you for you sharing your lives with us, Jon and Noodle! Be well!”

TikTokers shower their love on Noodle the Pug, and pray for his wellbeing. (Image via TikTok)

The Bones or No Bones creator has over 4.5 million followers on his TikTok, most of whom follow him for the videos he creates with his dog. Most of his videos receive millions of views and a bundle of likes and comments within a few hours.

