What happened to Bridget Fonda? Actress spotted looking unrecognizable as she's seen for the first time in 12 years 

Former American actress Bridget Fonda was spotted looking unrecognizable as she stepped out in Los Angeles on January 26.

The 58-year-old drew the curtain on her acting career in 2002 after starring in several Quentin Tarantino films.

In their Land Rover, she was recently photographed driving around with her 17-year-old son Oliver, whom she shares with her husband, Danny Elfman.

Space-reporter-news @Spacereportern1 She retired from acting in 2002 after appearing in a number of critically-acclaimed films like Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown (1997) and the thriller Single White Female (1992) She retired from acting in 2002 after appearing in a number of critically-acclaimed films like Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown (1997) and the thriller Single White Female (1992) https://t.co/Kqv04mutLa

Fonda's last public appearance was in 2009 when she attended the premiere of Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Fonda can be seen wearing a black-and-white tee paired with black sweatpants. She wore her black-framed spectacles and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

What has happened to Bridget Fonda since 2002?

After appearing in several pivotal film roles, Bridget Fonda rose to fame in Hollywood in the 1980s and 1990s. She is most commonly known for starring in the 1992 thriller film Single White Female as Allison 'Allie' Jones.

She also appeared in films like The Godfather Part III, Singles, Point of No Return, It Could Happen to You, and Jackie Brown. Her last film was 2001's The Whole Shebang, after which she retired from her acting career in 2002.

Since then, she has maintained a low profile and has devoted her time and energy to her family. Fonda tied the knot with film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman in 2003 after dating for several years.

Following their marriage, Fonda removed herself from her acting career as the couple focused on family and welcomed their only child together, Oliver.

The family currently resides in Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The area also happens to be the home of many A-listers like Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani.

The daughter of Peter and Jane Fonda, Bridget also met with a deadly accident just months before her wedding to Elfman. As per the media outlet the New York Post, the Lake Placid actress was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles where she lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over an embankment and rolled downhill.

However, she did not sustain any serious injuries but minor bruises and cuts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though Fonda has been distant from the entertainment industry, she still maintains close contact with actors and actresses.

Edited by Srijan Sen