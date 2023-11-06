What happened to C-Knight? The Dove Shack members explored as rapper is placed on life support

Rapper C-Knight, who is a member of the rapping trio The Dove Shack, reportedly suffered a stroke and is currently on life support. As per a report by Hot New Hip Hop, Knight's father George Lee Washington Blount Jr. stated that he was taken to the hospital after disturbing blood sugar test results.

It is important to note that the artist has diabetes and was diagnosed with the same last month. The Sun reported that he has been undergoing dialysis since last month and had a cardiac arrest, following which he became unresponsive.

His heart reportedly stopped and he had to be resuscitated by the doctors. Knight has not shared an update about his health yet and his father revealed that he is yet to undergo an MRI scan, which will give doctors a clearer idea about his brain activity.

The Dove Shack member Bo-Roc spoke about C-Knight's hospitalization on October 23, 2023, via Instagram. He shared a picture at the time and requested everyone to pray for the artist as he wrote:

"I'm literally begging all who see's this post to pray for my brother from another mother and one of my closest friends in the world Arnez a.k.a C Knight from the Dove Shack. He's the founder of the Dove Shack and the reason I had the opportunity to make #summertimeinthelbc for the world so please please send him positive energy and healing prayers."

The comments section of the post was flooded with multiple responses from fans who assured him that they would pray for C-Knight's recovery.

The rap group The Dove Shack included Bo-Roc, 2Scoops, and C-Knight

C-Knight is popularly known for being a member of the rap group The Dove Shack. The band was established in 1994 and has released two albums until now. They have also made guest appearances in a few musical projects and received heaps of love from fans across the globe.

The rap group had three members in total including Bo-Roc, 2Scoops, and C-Knight. Although detailed information about the trio's personal lives remains unknown, they gained recognition for a few solo projects that they released over the years alongside contributing to the projects of the group.

C-Knight released a solo album titled Knight Time in 2001. 2Scoop also released a solo project called It's About Time in 2010. Bo Roc, on the other hand, released three solo projects, including two EPs in 2011 and 2015, respectively.

In 1995, the group released their first album titled This Is the Shack. The album included 17 singles and apart from the trio, Arnita Porter also contributed to the vocals for some tracks. The album received a positive response from fans and ranked in the 68th spot on the US Billboard 200 Chart.

The Dove Shack's second album titled Reality Had Got Me Tied Up was released in 2006 and had 16 singles. The group also released three singles, Summertime in the LBC, We Funk, and Bomb Drop. The first track was the biggest hit among the three and reached the 54th spot on the US Billboard 100 Chart. The group also collaborated with artists including Warren G and Arnita Porter.