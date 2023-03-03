What happened to Carolyn Gracie of QVC? Layoff leaves fans unhappy

Renowned TV host and radio announcer Carolyn Gracie was among the many employees (around 400), including presenter Dan Hughes of QVC (Quality Value Convenience) and HSN (Home Shopping Network), whom parent company Qurate Retail Group laid off recently. Here's what the American media conglomerate has cited for these cuts:

"These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities."

Qurate Retail Group, in its statement, also mentioned that Tuesday, February 28, was the last day at work for the laid-off employees from their jobs. Albeit it was not clear who the employees were, it was Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes who announced the end of their association with QVC through their respective social media posts on Wednesday, March 1.

After the news went public, Hughes and Gracie's sudden ouster as a QVC host shocked many watchers of the West Chester-based flagship shopping channel.

"Worst decision ever": QVC watchers call out the shopping channel for letting go of Carolyn Gracie

QVC @QVC @BruShani We'll miss Carolyn tremendously and we encourage you to visit her Facebook and Instagram pages, where many other QVC customers and vendors are sharing their well wishes. - Barb @BruShani We'll miss Carolyn tremendously and we encourage you to visit her Facebook and Instagram pages, where many other QVC customers and vendors are sharing their well wishes. - Barb

The decision from QVC's parent company didn't sit well with many netizens on Twitter, who were quick to display their displeasure. One user even declared the layoff of Carolyn Gracie as the "worst decision ever," while many expressed the same emotion.

Another fan reckoned that Gracie's departure as a host might backfire on QVC, as the channel could lose "a lot of [her] fans as customers." Here are some of the other reactions to Hughes and Gracie's exit from QVC:

Shannon C K @BruShani @QVC So sad you let Carolyn Gracie go! I think you’ll lose a lot of her fans as customers. @QVC So sad you let Carolyn Gracie go! I think you’ll lose a lot of her fans as customers.

Carol Cowe @CoweCarol @QurateRetailGrp

What moron there decided it was a good decision to layoff a senior,much loved host? Carolyn Gracie should not have been laid off when there are hosts who have less seniority than she does. You have opened a hornets nest of irate shoppers !!Boycot QVC What moron there decided it was a good decision to layoff a senior,much loved host? Carolyn Gracie should not have been laid off when there are hosts who have less seniority than she does. You have opened a hornets nest of irate shoppers !!Boycot QVC @QurateRetailGrp What moron there decided it was a good decision to layoff a senior,much loved host? Carolyn Gracie should not have been laid off when there are hosts who have less seniority than she does. You have opened a hornets nest of irate shoppers !!Boycot QVC

Toni Veltri @ToniVeltri Sad that @QVC decided to let go Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes. I guess they feel that these hosts have aged out. Yet they keep the annoying young ones who are on several hours a day. Whois’s next to go? Looks like @amazon is the place to go now. Sad that @QVC decided to let go Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes. I guess they feel that these hosts have aged out. Yet they keep the annoying young ones who are on several hours a day. Whois’s next to go? Looks like @amazon is the place to go now.

Cust Service Ratings @csscoreboard QVC: I am very disappointed in QVC. Their decision to let Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes go is a BAD one. They are QVC: I am very disappointed in QVC. Their decision to let Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes go is a BAD one. They are

Denise @denisemcguinn @QurateRetailGrp

As a QVC consumer, I have to say it's a huge mistake letting go of Carolyn Gracie!

Carolyn and Denim & Co. are the only reason I shop with QVC. As a QVC consumer, I have to say it's a huge mistake letting go of Carolyn Gracie!Carolyn and Denim & Co. are the only reason I shop with QVC. @QurateRetailGrp As a QVC consumer, I have to say it's a huge mistake letting go of Carolyn Gracie! Carolyn and Denim & Co. are the only reason I shop with QVC.

JULIUS MAY @juliusmay Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie are no longer with QVC. .Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox are no longer with HSN. Stunning. Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie are no longer with QVC. .Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox are no longer with HSN. Stunning.

Carol Cowe @CoweCarol

I emailed the CEO at

to voice my anger... Boycot QVC if you are incensed over the layoff of Carolyn Gracie.I emailed the CEO at [email protected] to voice my anger... Boycot QVC if you are incensed over the layoff of Carolyn Gracie.I emailed the CEO [email protected] to voice my anger...

"Bittersweet news": Carolyn Gracie breaks her layoff news with a heartfelt message via social media

Carolyn Gracie Shared the news of her departure as QVC host via social media (Image via Instagram/carolyngracieqvc)

On Wednesday, March 1, Gracie used her social media accounts to inform her followers about the layoff. Bidding a farewell to her 19-year-old job as a QVC host, Gracie addressed the update as "bittersweet news" and showcased her gratitude towards her viewers, writing:

"I have some bittersweet news today. After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU."

She further acknowledged her viewers and fans for being a part of her journey by discussing the "challenges and triumphs" she endured during her association with QVC. Displaying her gratitude for getting an audience, Gracie also asked her followers to support her on her new upcoming adventures:

"I hope you will join me on my new Facebook and Instagram pages (coming soon)! Don't worry - you'll be able to simply 'like' and 'follow' without having to send a friend request.. You won't want to miss all the fun with pets, gardening, RVing and so much more! Let's make sure we stay friends for life- I can't imagine it any other way!"

Dan Hughes, like Carolyn Gracie, was another renowned host for QVC who shared his profound message on Facebook, talking about his 33-year-old stint and thanking his watchers.

He also mentioned spending more time with family and friends while focusing more on his writing after the end of his association with QVC.

