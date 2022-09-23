What happened to Cherry Valentine? Tributes pour in as RuPaul's Drag Race star dies aged 28

American drag performer Cherry Valentine passed away at the age of 28, as per a statement issued by his family. Valentine was one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars and died on September 18, 2022, for reasons that are unknown at the moment.

According to The Guardian, a statement issued by Valentine's family, whose real name was George Ward, read:

"It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away. This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.

"As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

Twitterati paid tribute to Cherry Valentine

After the news of Cherry Valentine's death went viral, several Twitter users paid homage to the drag performer, who rose to fame by appearing on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Many fans and drag performers remember Valentine as a "kind soul" who was full of talent and mourned the loss of the entertainment industry.

jack rem x @jackremmington RIP Cherry Valentine. A brilliant drag performer who did so much for this world both as a nurse, and as representation for the gypsy community. A profound loss RIP Cherry Valentine. A brilliant drag performer who did so much for this world both as a nurse, and as representation for the gypsy community. A profound loss ♥️ https://t.co/5fpuWSk7SU

laura♈️ @lust4lifelaura RIP Cherry Valentine 🥺 thank you for bringing so much fun & laughter during quarantine RIP Cherry Valentine 🥺 thank you for bringing so much fun & laughter during quarantine ❤️ https://t.co/r4WRBqMJo5

GAY TIMES @gaytimes We are incredibly sad to report the death of Cherry Valentine 🖤



An incredible drag queen, beloved Ru girl, key worker and activist.



Rest in power, Cherry. We are incredibly sad to report the death of Cherry Valentine 🖤An incredible drag queen, beloved Ru girl, key worker and activist.Rest in power, Cherry. https://t.co/pbgJYNv3dg

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans @rpdrukfans

As we try and process this news, our first thoughts are with their loved ones.

Sending our love and condolences to their family and friends.



RIP Cherry



#CherryValentine

#DragRaceUK We are utterly heartbroken to hear the shocking news that Cherry Valentine has died.As we try and process this news, our first thoughts are with their loved ones.Sending our love and condolences to their family and friends.RIP Cherry We are utterly heartbroken to hear the shocking news that Cherry Valentine has died. As we try and process this news, our first thoughts are with their loved ones. Sending our love and condolences to their family and friends. 💔 RIP Cherry 🌹#CherryValentine #DragRaceUK https://t.co/1MjGXOesj8

Seddera Side⚡️ @sedderaside Rest in Peace to one of the most talented and beautiful queens in the world! Cherry Valentine you will be so so so missed! Rest in Peace to one of the most talented and beautiful queens in the world! Cherry Valentine you will be so so so missed! ❤️ https://t.co/ubgIzsoqcA

hugeasmammoth.films @hugeasmammoth_ My heart goes out to Cherry’s family in this tough time. Sending love and strength. Cherry was a talented artist who touched our hearts and soul and her and her art will forever live in our hearts. Rest in Peace, Cherry Valentine. My heart goes out to Cherry’s family in this tough time. Sending love and strength. Cherry was a talented artist who touched our hearts and soul and her and her art will forever live in our hearts. Rest in Peace, Cherry Valentine. ❤️ https://t.co/6M0DhIaX1e

Gottmik @gottmik Rip cherry valentine I love you and your insane artistry forever 🖤 Rip cherry valentine I love you and your insane artistry forever 🖤

Mills @IckieBickie Evening Standard @standardnews Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28 standard.co.uk/news/uk/drag-s… Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28 standard.co.uk/news/uk/drag-s… An iconic drag queen Cherry Valentine, but also an iconic Romany Gypsy and mental health nurse, George Ward, who helped the NHS during the height of the pandemic. Always known as the kindest and most decent among peers. Devastating. twitter.com/standardnews/s… An iconic drag queen Cherry Valentine, but also an iconic Romany Gypsy and mental health nurse, George Ward, who helped the NHS during the height of the pandemic. Always known as the kindest and most decent among peers. Devastating. twitter.com/standardnews/s…

Emma Kelly @TooManyEmmas God, how truly awful about Cherry Valentine. Someone who worked in the NHS through the pandemic, was proud of their gypsy roots, and looked phenomenal while doing it all. Just 28 years old- how horribly tragic. God, how truly awful about Cherry Valentine. Someone who worked in the NHS through the pandemic, was proud of their gypsy roots, and looked phenomenal while doing it all. Just 28 years old- how horribly tragic.

𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 @SianThymes What sad news to hear about the passing of Cherry Valentine. A completely out of this world talent and so tragically young x What sad news to hear about the passing of Cherry Valentine. A completely out of this world talent and so tragically young x https://t.co/xYlNWF7W1E

ms goode @msgigithegreat



A talented artist, activist, mental health nurse and so much more. Rest in power Miss Cherry Valentine She became one of my favorites right after the first time i heard her laugh at her meet the queens episode.A talented artist, activist, mental health nurse and so much more. Rest in power Miss Cherry Valentine She became one of my favorites right after the first time i heard her laugh at her meet the queens episode. ❤️A talented artist, activist, mental health nurse and so much more. Rest in power Miss Cherry Valentine ❤️ https://t.co/io8Hk0mwjW

La Briochée @la_briochee_off What a chock news... Rest in peace Cherry Valentine. All international Drag Race family are in mouring. What a chock news... Rest in peace Cherry Valentine. All international Drag Race family are in mouring. https://t.co/JDFv1wag7B

Royal Vauxhall Tavern @thervt Our thoughts are with everyone who loved Cherry Valentine. Our thoughts are with everyone who loved Cherry Valentine. https://t.co/cHR4SWFUnq

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock In such sad shock at the news of Cherry Valentine. What an absolutely incredible queen, had the pleasure of interviewing her earlier this year and she was gorgeous inside and out. Rest in peace icon In such sad shock at the news of Cherry Valentine. What an absolutely incredible queen, had the pleasure of interviewing her earlier this year and she was gorgeous inside and out. Rest in peace icon 💗 https://t.co/GG5L17dJD5

izzy🍒 @lovejanguage cherry valentine is the kindest person i have ever met. she has brought me so much happiness i am endlessly grateful for her and inspired by her. i love you cherry valentine is the kindest person i have ever met. she has brought me so much happiness i am endlessly grateful for her and inspired by her. i love you 💔 https://t.co/dKtqvVy4I1

Brief background on Cherry Valentine

Born on November 30, 1993, Valentine was a native of Darlington, County Durham, England. The late 28-year-old star was raised in a traveler community.

On RuPaul's Drag Race UK, he had revealed that his profession is not accepted in his community and that he kept his traveler background under wraps from the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2015, George Ward became a mental health nurse and, three years later, became a drag performer called Cherry Valentine. He also worked in a Covid vaccination center when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

In December 2020, he was selected as a contestant on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which began his television career.

Dubbing his Valentine alter-ego as "gothic" and "glamor," he stated that working as a nurse helped him understand people a bit more.

"If you are a drag queen you are working with people. And to understand people I think you go the extra mile.”

In January 2022, Valentine did a BBC documentary on his life titled Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud. While speaking in the documentary, George described how he felt like an outcast and was only in touch with his mother after moving away at 18.

He also talked about how he struggled to fit in during his childhood.

“My first memories playing out with all the lads on one of the camps, I felt like I should be playing with the girls in the trailer with the dolls and doing my hair and I just didn’t ever feel like I fitted in properly.”

Valentine also claimed his drag avatar to be a part of him and stated that "we’re the same person."

