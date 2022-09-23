What happened to Cherry Valentine? Tributes pour in as RuPaul's Drag Race star dies aged 28

American drag performer Cherry Valentine passed away at the age of 28, as per a statement issued by his family. Valentine was one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars and died on September 18, 2022, for reasons that are unknown at the moment.
According to The Guardian, a statement issued by Valentine's family, whose real name was George Ward, read:
"It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away. This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.
"As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”
Twitterati paid tribute to Cherry Valentine
After the news of Cherry Valentine's death went viral, several Twitter users paid homage to the drag performer, who rose to fame by appearing on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Many fans and drag performers remember Valentine as a "kind soul" who was full of talent and mourned the loss of the entertainment industry.
Brief background on Cherry Valentine
Born on November 30, 1993, Valentine was a native of Darlington, County Durham, England. The late 28-year-old star was raised in a traveler community.
On RuPaul's Drag Race UK, he had revealed that his profession is not accepted in his community and that he kept his traveler background under wraps from the LGBTQIA+ community.
In 2015, George Ward became a mental health nurse and, three years later, became a drag performer called Cherry Valentine. He also worked in a Covid vaccination center when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.
In December 2020, he was selected as a contestant on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which began his television career.
Dubbing his Valentine alter-ego as "gothic" and "glamor," he stated that working as a nurse helped him understand people a bit more.
"If you are a drag queen you are working with people. And to understand people I think you go the extra mile.”
In January 2022, Valentine did a BBC documentary on his life titled Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud. While speaking in the documentary, George described how he felt like an outcast and was only in touch with his mother after moving away at 18.
He also talked about how he struggled to fit in during his childhood.
“My first memories playing out with all the lads on one of the camps, I felt like I should be playing with the girls in the trailer with the dolls and doing my hair and I just didn’t ever feel like I fitted in properly.”
Valentine also claimed his drag avatar to be a part of him and stated that "we’re the same person."