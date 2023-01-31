What happened to Cindy Williams? Tributes pour in as Laverne and Shirley star dies aged 75

American actress Cindy Williams, best known for starring in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, passed away at the age of 75.

The news of her death was announced by her children Zak and Emily Hudson via a statement issued to The Associated Press on January 30, where they revealed that Williams died of a brief illness on Wednesday, January 25.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Cindy Williams rose to stardom by starring in the drama comedy American Graffiti by George Lucas, and The Conversation by Francis Ford Coppola. She became a household name from 1976 to 1983 for playing the titular role of Shirley in Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall.

Twitter reactions to Cindy Williams' death

After the news of Cindy Williams' death was announced, Twitterati paid tribute to the deceased. Several users remembered Williams' contribution to the entertainment industry and shared clips from her famous work throughout the years.

Danny Deraney @DannyDeraney Sad to hear the passing of Cindy Williams.



If there is an afterlife, may you and Penny be pouring a Shotz beer and Milk and Pepsi with Garry, David, Eddie and Phil. Sad to hear the passing of Cindy Williams. If there is an afterlife, may you and Penny be pouring a Shotz beer and Milk and Pepsi with Garry, David, Eddie and Phil. https://t.co/MYERLOgZsG

Gary FrostGermanotta @frostygary RIP Cindy Williams

The moment the world met Laverne and Shirley on the show Happy Days

RIP Cindy WilliamsThe moment the world met Laverne and Shirley on the show Happy Dayshttps://t.co/WxqdUcz3vf

jason alexander @IJasonAlexander I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams

Rosario Dawson @rosariodawson Danny Deraney @DannyDeraney Sad to hear the passing of Cindy Williams.



If there is an afterlife, may you and Penny be pouring a Shotz beer and Milk and Pepsi with Garry, David, Eddie and Phil. Sad to hear the passing of Cindy Williams. If there is an afterlife, may you and Penny be pouring a Shotz beer and Milk and Pepsi with Garry, David, Eddie and Phil. https://t.co/MYERLOgZsG Singing this song with so much gratitude for both of you ladies. Absolute gems. United again… Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams twitter.com/dannyderaney/s… Singing this song with so much gratitude for both of you ladies. Absolute gems. United again… Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams twitter.com/dannyderaney/s…

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan



Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.



RIP Cindy Williams. Oh man, we lost another one!Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.RIP Cindy Williams. Oh man, we lost another one!Cindy Williams, aka Shirley Feeney from Laverne and Shirley, has passed at 75.RIP Cindy Williams.💔😢 https://t.co/1qxLQVUt6m

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Super Sky Point to Cindy Williams, who brought to life one of my first childhood crushes, the adorably innocent girl next door, Shirley Feeney. Say hi to Laverne for all of us, funny lady. Schlemiel, schlimazel. #RIP Super Sky Point to Cindy Williams, who brought to life one of my first childhood crushes, the adorably innocent girl next door, Shirley Feeney. Say hi to Laverne for all of us, funny lady. Schlemiel, schlimazel. #RIP https://t.co/KOD0QXMjlt

Meg Foster @TheMegFoster I had the privilege to direct Cindy Williams in an indie film called Stealing Roses (with John Heard). She was talented, kind and so funny. RIP Cindy. I had the privilege to direct Cindy Williams in an indie film called Stealing Roses (with John Heard). She was talented, kind and so funny. RIP Cindy. 🌹❤️🌹 https://t.co/qzCMl0giQy

Cindy Williams filed a $20 million lawsuit against Paramount

Anita Oviedo @anitao68 Laverne & Shirley together again…Rest in Peace Cindy Williams… Laverne & Shirley together again…Rest in Peace Cindy Williams… https://t.co/vqOUcyMFO0

Born on August 22, 1947, Cindy Williams was a native of Los Angeles, California. She began her acting career in 1970 by appearing in My World and Welcome to It as Lydia.

Her other acting credits include Barefoot in the Park, Drive, He Said, Room 222, Beware! The Blob, The Killing Kind, Hawaii Five-O, Cannon, Police Story, More American Graffiti, The Creature Wasn't Nice, When Dreams Come True, and Tricks of the Trade, among others.

While speaking with The Los Angeles Times in 1993 on how she prepared for the roles that made her a household name, Williams said:

“When you can find those characters with attitudes who are in sync, they are funny and charming to watch. You see aspects of yourself in the characters’ attitudes. Usually in sitcoms, the characters you play are close to you. They are beats within yourself that you really play well.”

In 1982, Williams tied the knot with her Room 222 co-star Bill Hudson. The duo welcomed two children together, Emily and Zachary, before separating in 2000.

Hollywood Century @HWCentury Laverne and Shirley are both gone now...



Cindy Williams has passed away after a brief illness.



(1947 - 2023) Laverne and Shirley are both gone now...Cindy Williams has passed away after a brief illness. (1947 - 2023) https://t.co/c2a6QdqD2D

Cindy starred on Laverne & Shirley till its seventh season and did not return for the eighth one after she got married and pregnant.

While speaking on the Today show in 2015, she noted how her contract made her work on her due date.

"I thought I was going to come back and they’d hide [the baby bump] behind benches, couches, pillows, and that wasn’t it. When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby. I said, ‘You know, I can’t sign this.’ And it went back and forth and back and forth, and it just never got worked out."

She sued Paramount and the show's producer for $20 million, which was ultimately settled.

As per Us Weekly, Cindy Williams revealed she remained true to herself despite her fame as she came from a "normal background."

"I’ve had bizarre times in my life. I was a hippie in the ’60s. But basically, I’m real normal. I like to go around the house at bedtime and turn off all the lights. Sometimes I even take the hangers back to the dry cleaners so they can use them again.”

On the professional front, she last appeared on The Pack Podcast as Luann.

Poll : 0 votes