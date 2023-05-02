American serial killer and convicted s*x offender Arthur Gary Bishop admitted to killing five young boys between 1979 and 1983. Bishop committed those murders using a hammer, a gun, or even just his bare hands to take lives in order to sate his warped desire.

After a 1984 trial, Bishop was found guilty on five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of s*xually abusing a minor. He was given the death penalty and later executed on June 10, 1988, by lethal injection at the Utah State Prison at Point of the Mountain.

Oxygen's Violent Minds: Killers on Tape chronicles the crimes of Arthur Gary Bishop in an episode titled after his name. The synopsis for the episode states:

"Dr. Carlisle's Mormon faith is tested when Arthur Gary Bishop asks for his help in understanding how he became a serial killer."

Arthur Gary Bishop was executed via lethal injection for the murders of five young boys he committed in Utah

Arthur Gary Bishop, born in Hinckley, Utah, in 1952, was a missionary, Eagle Scout, and honors student. Bishop was caught in the law while in his 20s after being fired from his position with Big Brothers of Utah in the middle of the 1970s when he was caught molesting children. He was then barred from the Mormon church in 1978 following an embezzlement accusation.

Then came a string of child murders that terrified Utah residents in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Alonzo Daniels, a four-year-old, was kidnapped and later found dead in 1979, and Kim Petersen, 11, and Danny Davis, 6, turned out to be the next victims.

The victims' bodies were found in shallow graves miles from Salt Lake City. Then, in 1983, the bodies of Troy Ward, 6, and Graeme Cunningham, 13, were found. Reports state that all the victims were s*xually assaulted and then murdered.

Arthur Gary Bishop became the subject of the investigation because he knew Cunningham's parents and lived close to the other four victims. Bishop was brought in for questioning on July 24, 1983, and was later taken into custody after he confessed to all five killings.

Bishop explained how he lured the victims using toys and ice cream and killed them after s*xually assaulting them or taking photographs of them in their underwear. As per the confession, he either beat his victims using a hammer, drowned them, or shot them. He also told authorities about his uncontrollable urge to murder.

Bishop stood trial on February 27, 1984, during which he explained that an addiction to child p*rnography molded his violent s*xual fantasies and eventually drove him to act them out.

On March 19, at the end of a three-week long trial, he was found guilty of five counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, and one count of s*xually abusing a minor.

He was sentenced to death and was executed on June 10, 1988, via lethal injection at Utah State Prison in Point of the Mountain. Reports state that he declined a final meal and even expressed his remorse for the crimes prior to his execution.

Learn more about the crimes of Arthur Gary Bishop on Oxygen's Violent Minds: Killers on Tape.

