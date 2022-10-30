What happened to D.H. Peligro? Tributes pour in as Dead Kennedys drummer passes away at 63

Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro passed away at the age of 63 from a head trauma caused by an accidental fall.

On October 29, the band took to their Instagram handle to announce the tragic news while asking fans to give privacy to his family.

"Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days."

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in February 1981, and contributed to several albums by the band. He also joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a while before reuniting with his former band once again.

Twitter mourns D.H. Peligro's sudden demise

After news of D.H. Peligro's death was confirmed by his band, several fans and contemporaries of the drummer mourned his loss online. Users shared pictures of the late drummer and recalled his contribution to punk music.

It’s The Great Pumpkin Mx Wil Hodgson 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇺🇦 @WilHodgson Very sad news about the death of DH Peligro. A brilliant drummer who played on some of the best punk albums of all time and also very important one of the few non white musicians in early punk and hardcore. RIP Very sad news about the death of DH Peligro. A brilliant drummer who played on some of the best punk albums of all time and also very important one of the few non white musicians in early punk and hardcore. RIP https://t.co/e0Y31D5uP5

#DHPeligro

#DeadKennedys Rest in power to one of the best drummers in punk rock, D.H. Peligro , who died too soon Rest in power to one of the best drummers in punk rock, D.H. Peligro , who died too soon 😞 #DHPeligro#DeadKennedys https://t.co/gMJiR6GYBH

Bill Moseley @choptopmoseley So sad to hear that my buddy DH Peligro has passed. Drummer extraordinaire for the Dead Kennedys, smart, sensitive, with a great sense of humor. Adios, amigo; love you, brother. So sad to hear that my buddy DH Peligro has passed. Drummer extraordinaire for the Dead Kennedys, smart, sensitive, with a great sense of humor. Adios, amigo; love you, brother.

#DeadKennedys #dhpeligro #JelloBiafra #RIP Sad to hear of the passing of D.H. Peligro of the @DeadKennedys . No Pitchshifter without the DKs: simple as that. Respect. Sad to hear of the passing of D.H. Peligro of the @DeadKennedys. No Pitchshifter without the DKs: simple as that. Respect.#DeadKennedys #dhpeligro #JelloBiafra #RIP https://t.co/7ZnIVXVdO0

Maely @RhcpMaely Oh no please no! I have been finding out that our dear #dhpeligro died today rest easy amazing man ,I can't believe it Oh no please no! I have been finding out that our dear #dhpeligro died today rest easy amazing man ,I can't believe it 💔 https://t.co/ZgvXFjwxwK

My heart goes out to his family and band mates. This is so sad. Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro has passed away. My heart goes out to his family and band mates. This is so sad. https://t.co/Sv97Xalqry

Elena Whitham MSP @ElenaWhitham Just heard @DeadKennedys drummer DH Peligro has passed away following an accident. Going to raise a glass to him tonight and crank up Bedtime for Democracy. Rest in power Just heard @DeadKennedys drummer DH Peligro has passed away following an accident. Going to raise a glass to him tonight and crank up Bedtime for Democracy. Rest in power 💪 https://t.co/LyKYfikdds

october bust {LP 💔} @winterm00n_ rip dh peligro, one of the best to ever do it. rip dh peligro, one of the best to ever do it.

✭Marc Van Helsing✭ @terminalpreppy1 R.I.P. DH Peligro. Sad news today. We lost a real one. A trailblazing punk rock pioneer. The Dead Kennedys are hands down the one of the best bands of all time R.I.P. DH Peligro. Sad news today. We lost a real one. A trailblazing punk rock pioneer. The Dead Kennedys are hands down the one of the best bands of all time https://t.co/6RRXIHiCA8

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea also mourned the loss of D.H. Peligro in a lengthy Instagram post. Alongside a monochrome picture of the deceased drummer from his younger days, Flea wrote:

"My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind. We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you."

D.H. Peligro reunited with Dead Kennedys in 2001

Born on July 9, 1959, D.H. Peligro was a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He told Los Angeles Weekly in 2018 that he moved to San Francisco in his teen years and played drums for local punk bands, one of which frequently opened for the Dead Kennedys.

The musician revealed that he was working at a hotel when he found out that there was a spot open in the Dead Kennedys.

#DHPeligro #RIPDHPeligro Crushed to learn the great D.H Peligro has died. Behind the drums he was louder than bombs, a legend simply, not just in the punk world but universally. RIP to a legend. Crushed to learn the great D.H Peligro has died. Behind the drums he was louder than bombs, a legend simply, not just in the punk world but universally. RIP to a legend. #DHPeligro #RIPDHPeligro https://t.co/4IkqBLBGiF

“The drummer had left and I was willing, so I auditioned. The rest is history.”

Peligro joined the band in 1981 and later that year, appeared on the band's EP In God We Trust. He also contributed to several studio albums like Plastic Surgery Disasters (1982), Frankenchrist (1985), Bedtime for Democracy (1986), and Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death (1987).

The Dead Kennedys disbanded in 1986, after which he briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and also contributed to the songwriting process on their fourth album, Mother's Milk.

In 2001, D.H. Peligro reunited with the Dead Kennedys and was with them until his passing. He took a one-year hiatus in 2008, but joined the band back in 2009.

