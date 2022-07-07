Hiatus meaning explained as band Why Don't We cancels tour in wake of lawsuit

American boy-band Why Don't We canceled their 2022 Good Times Only Tour, owing to a legal battle with their former management company, Signature. Taking to social media, the band noted that they were officially going on a hiatus as they had signed their tour with the production company.

The band — which comprises of Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zack Herron — shared parts of a cease and desist letter they say they received from Signature. They have said that it restricts them from accepting a deal with “any promoter or venue for this tour."

The statement shared by the Why Don’t We reads:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances related to our ongoing legal battle to emancipate ourselves from the production company we signed with when we started our Why Don't We journey, we regretfully have to cancel our 2022 Good Times Only Tour. All we ever want to do in our careers is make great music and perform for all you lovely people."

Further adding to the statement, Why Don't We said that they were going on a hiatus, assuring fans that the members were grateful for their support.

Hiatus meaning explained as Why Don't We cancel tour

Merriam Webster's dictionary describes Hiatus as a period when something (such as a program or activity) is suspended or interrupted. Why Don’t We noted that they were officially going on a hiatus, implying that they will not play for their upcoming tour and that they are taking a break until their legal battle with their former production company is settled.

However, Why Don't We will continue making music for their fans, and will likely hit the road after settling their legal disputes.

More recently, the Korean boy-band BTS made headlines for their decision to take a hiatus Last month, during the BTS Festa Dinner Party on June 14, the group said that they were planning to take a break from group activities to focus on solo work for a while. However, their label clarified that that BTS would not completely shut off from doing group activities and that solo projects were a temporary shift from focus.

What did Why Don’t We say about their production company earlier?

The development comes a year after they alleged in a social media post that one of their managers caused them "mental, emotional and financial abuse." The boy band noted that their managers made them "hostages in their own home" and restricted their food. They also claimed that one of their managers controlled them 24/7, verbally berated them, and led members to develop eating disorders.

The band on social media had then written:

"Little did we know that we would eventually become prisoners in the 'Why Don't We compound' under the supervision of one of our managers at Signature Entertainment Partners.”

Their then manager David Loeffler had rejected their untrue and hurtful claims. The band’s career took off when David Loeffler and Randy Phillips worked together as the band’s managers. However, the two split up and took legal action against each other over the group's management and control of Signature and another company.

