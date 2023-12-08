What happened to Derek Hough's wife? Cranial hematoma vs Craniectomy explained as DWTS star's partner recovers from emergency surgery

Hayley Erbert, the dancer and wife of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) judge Derek Hough, recently felt a few disturbing symptoms while she was on a tour with her husband, and had to undergo an emergency craniectomy. Derek Hough announced the same on Instagram on December 7, 2023, stating how his wife became “disoriented.”

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition,” he revealed.

Derek Hough also went ahead and thanked the medical staff for taking care of his wife and concluded by asking for prayers from the fans.

As per Cleveland Clinic, craniectomy is a type of brain surgery that relieves the pressure off the brain. During the surgery, the doctor removes a small piece of the skull to do the same. Carried off as an emergency treatment, the part of the skull is generally removed to get more access to the brain.

Derek Hough and Hayley got married in August 2023 and started touring for Symphony of Dance just a month later. Like her husband, Hayley is also a dancer, and the two have been in a relationship since 2015.

Craniectomy is carried out after a person suffers an intracranial hematoma

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have been loved by the masses ever since the two appeared on the Dancing With The Stars show. However, recently, Derek made the announcement about his wife suffering from an intracranial hematoma, due to which she had to undergo an emergency craniectomy.

As per Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma occurs when there is a deep collection of blood inside the skull. This typically happens when a blood vessel bursts inside the brain. The website also claimed that something like this occurs after a massive trauma, like a fall or a car accident. Mayo Clinic also calls the condition "life-threatening."

To treat a hematoma, a craniectomy is performed to relieve the pressure from the brain. The procedure also treats swelling, bleeding, or even extra fluid. The Cleveland Clinic describes the procedure and states:

“Before your surgery, an anesthesiologist will give you anaesthesia so you won’t feel pain. For some types of craniectomy surgeries, you’ll be asleep and for others, you’ll be awake so your surgeon can monitor your cognitive function.”

While the procedure takes roughly four to five hours, the website also mentions that doctors usually shave the head of the patient to access the brain. A drill machine is also used to open up the skull, to relieve pressure. A few symptoms of the complication can include a headache, that keeps getting worse, along with a feeling of being sick.

A few other symptoms can be feeling drowsy, confusion, and even a change in personality. Furthermore, a few patients also suffer from speech problems, like slurred speech, and find it difficult to keep their eyes open.

While Derek Hough did not talk much about his wife’s symptoms, social media users and fans were left concerned after he revealed the same on social media. At the moment, Derek has not updated the fans and followers with the news of her condition.