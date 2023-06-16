What happened to Dionne Warwick? How to receive Des Plaines' show refund as singer cancels Illinois show

Singer and actress Dionne Warwick's upcoming June 24, 2023, concert has been canceled due to her health problems. The concert was scheduled to be held at Rivers Casino Des Plaines, and the news was confirmed by Dionne's representative, who stated that Dionne might postpone the show to another date.

Refunds will be offered to all those who have purchased concert tickets. Rivercasino.com stated that Etix would be providing the refunds, and a statement on the Etix website says that Etix offers a refund when an event is completely canceled. It further stated:

"Refunds for canceled performances include the ticket price and the per-ticket convenience charge (s), but do not include the per-order handling charge if any fees are collected for a chosen delivery option."

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Dionne Warwick Cancels Concert After Medical Incident

Dionne Warwick fans hoping to see their favorite singer live in concert are gonna have to wait a bit longer, as she just had to pull the plug on a show after a medical incident. The legendary singer tells us she started … Dionne Warwick Cancels Concert After Medical Incident Dionne Warwick fans hoping to see their favorite singer live in concert are gonna have to wait a bit longer, as she just had to pull the plug on a show after a medical incident. The legendary singer tells us she started … https://t.co/p2InQzxWJa

An email was reportedly sent to the ticketholders on June 15, which revealed that Warwick's concert had been canceled.

Dionne Warwick's leg problems have led to the cancelation of her upcoming concert

While speaking to People, Dionne Warwick's representative revealed that Warwick is having a problem with one of her legs, and because of this, her upcoming concert has been canceled.

On June 24, Dionne was scheduled to perform at Bensalem, Pennsylvania. There will be a few more shows between August and September. It remains unknown if these shows will be held on the scheduled dates.

Warwick has suffered a few health issues in the past, including a hospitalization for a few weeks in 2015 after she slipped and fell in the shower. She had to undergo ankle surgery at the time.

Dionne Warwick will be portrayed by Teyana Taylor in an upcoming biopic

Teyana Taylor appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in April this year, revealing that she will play the role of Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic of Dionne. Taylor said that the biopic is currently under development and that she wanted to ensure that she could "lock in with any person" that she would portray.

Taylor gave references to actors like Angela Bassett and Jamie Foxx, who have appeared in biopics, and said that she wishes to emulate them since she has been close to Warwick for a long time.

"I've always been a firm believer and always just stood on safety, you know what I'm saying? She's had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible," she mentioned.

Taylor discussed other details about the project, saying that the story won't be "misconstrued or extremely dramatized." Meanwhile, LeToya Luckett was supposed to portray Dionne in a biopic based on her autobiography, My Life as I See It. However, the film remained in pre-production.

Dionne Warwick has released 40 albums and 96 singles in her successful musical career. Her latest album, titled Dionne Warwick & the Voices of Christmas, was released in October 2019. Warwick has been featured in singles, including Moments Aren't Moments, What on Earth, Once A Time, Superwoman, Hummingbird, and more.

She has been cast in films and TV shows like Slaves, The Love Machine, Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child, Let There Be Light, Saturday Night Live, and others. She has been a recipient of six Grammy Awards and delivered the majority of her hit singles from 1995 to 1999.

Poll : 0 votes