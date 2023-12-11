What happened to Dr John Sturgis? Young Sheldon's character illness explored 

In the TV show Young Sheldon a character named Dr. John Sturgis serves as a mentor to the smart Sheldon Cooper. However, his life takes a turn when he has a mental breakdown. This comes after the Nobel Prize winners in Physics are announced.

It makes Dr. Sturgis have a deep realization; that his own work probably won't be recognized with such a prestigious award. This self-reflection sends him into a state of sadness and despair.

Ultimately, Dr. Sturgis finds himself in a psychiatric hospital, a plot twist that greatly changes his role in the plot. This personal upheaval is manifested in his noticeable absence in the season 3 premiere of Young Sheldon, which signifies how serious his illness is and how it affects his life and those around him.

Who is Dr John Sturgis in Young Sheldon?

Expand Tweet

Dr. John Sturgis is a key figure in the show Young Sheldon, which airs on CBS. Wallace Shawn, a well-known actor from the US, plays Sturgis, who has a great influence on Sheldon Cooper, a young ge­nius.

John Burgess Whitney Sturgis, a guest professor of Physics at East Texas Tech, is renowned in the field of radiocarbon dating. He and Sheldon become pen pals before the latter decides to join Dr. Sturgis' quantum chromodynamics course at the university, craving more academic challenges. Dr. Sturgis serves as a mentor to the youngster and offers him not only academic guidance but also emotional assistance.

In addition to his accomplishments, the series also delves into Dr. Sturgis' personal life. He forms a connection with Sheldon's grandmother, Meemaw, which adds complexity to his character and intertwines with the overarching storyline of Young Sheldon.

What happened to Dr John Sturgis? Illness explored

Expand Tweet

Dr. John Sturgis, portrayed by Wallace Shawn, serves as both a friend and mentor to Sheldon. It is quite evident that he is absent from the season 3 premiere episode titled Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes. This absence follows the season 2 finale, in which Dr. Sturgis experiences a period of distress after realizing that his lifelong dream of winning a Nobel Prize might never come to fruition.

As a result, he seeks treatment at a hospital in Young Sheldon. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, does not tell the youngster the truth about the seriousness of his mentor's condition as she fears the impact this may have on him. She tells Sheldon that Dr. Sturgis is on medication for mononucleosis.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Mary decides to bring Sheldon to see a therapist and opens up about the reality of Dr. Sturgis' condition.

Dr. Sturgis makes a comeback on the show in season 3 episode 5 after getting help at a facility. His return is marked by enthusiasm from both viewers and the characters on the show. During this episode, Dr. Sturgis informs the Cooper family that he has acquired the tools to manage his well-being, indicating positive growth and his journey towards recovery.

In a nutshell, Dr. John Sturgis' character in The Big Bang Theory spinoff gives fans insight into the nuances of mental health issues, the hardships experienced by individuals, and the crucial role family members and friends play in such cases.

Did Sheldon ever mention Dr John Sturgis in Big Bang Theory?

Expand Tweet

In The Big Bang Theory, Dr. John Sturgis is never directly mentioned. Despite being instrumental in shaping Sheldon's passion for science he is noticeably absent from Sheldon's adult life. This absence is also noticed in the series finale, where Sheldon, who wins the Nobel Prize, fails to acknowledge Dr. Sturgis in his acceptance speech.

The showrunner of The Big Bang Theory, Steven Molaro, spoke to TV Line and said that he did not want to take away from the original series by including characters from Young Sheldon. However, he stated that Sheldon's speech included a general reference to "all the men in his life," which would include Dr. Sturgis.

Expand Tweet

Sturgis' absence from The Big Bang Theory and Sheldon's speech in the finale is seemingly addressed in a later episode of Young Sheldon. In season 6, episode 18 titled, Little Green Men and a Fella's Marriage Proposal, it seems that Dr. Sturgis becomes unsuitable to be Sheldon’s mentor anymore as he refuses to help him with his alien search.

That could possibly be why, many years later, Sheldon had no desire to mention Dr. Sturgis in his speech when he received the Nobel Prize.

Why did Sheldon apologize to Dr Sturgis?

Expand Tweet

In an episode of Young Sheldon titled A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector, Sheldon apologizes to Dr. Sturgis for accusing him of plagiarism.

This comes after George Sr. unintentionally causes harm to the school librarian, Ms. Hutchins. As Ms. Hutchins stays with the Cooper family she has an impact on Sheldon and motivates him to apologize to Dr. Sturgis.

Sheldon's apology takes place within a very intimate context and highlights the deep bond he shares with his mentor.

Expand Tweet

The seventh and final season of Young Sheldon is scheduled to be released on February 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET on CBS.