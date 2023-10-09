What happened between Drake, Birdman, and Druski? All you need to know about the beef as rapper issues warning to the social media star 

Drake and Birdman have become the latest stars to feature on comedian Druski's new series. The comedian has recently started a new skit video series that tackles the issue of shady record label deals, with Drake's new album as it its latest video. It is something which Drake and his label head Birdman are apparently none too happy about.

In response to the skit series on the label, the Canadian rapper went onto Druski's post on the matter on Instagram, posting a warning alongside Birdman to the comedian's antics.

Drake and Birdman's warning to Druski (Image via official Instagram @druski)

More on Birdman and Drake's beef with Druski

Druski originally started his joke content label Coulda Been Records back in 2019, originally as a genuine attempt to find talent. However, after being unsatisfied by what he found, he turned the label into a satire against modern labels and artists, quickly gaining a following, with a current follower count of over six million.

In an exclusive interview with Complex, the comedian and actor elaborated on the satirical label, stating:

I went into it [trying to] find good artists But I came out with something better: a bunch of people with heart that suck.

The comedian further elaborates on why the show is popular, stating:

"...It was a great idea to have a show based on only that, where people might not have everything together. But guess what they got? They got heart. They got personality. They're very funny. So I think giving them a chance to shine has been a great opportunity."

In recent months, however, the comedian's popularity has backfired, with Birdman taking umbrage at the satire, particularly since the satire label bears a close resemblance to Cash Money Records owned by Birdman. In a live instagram event, Birdman confronted the comedian on July 6, 2023, and warned him, stating:

I've been looking for you, n****. I heard you was in my neck of the woods. I ain't think it would've been gangsta if I pulled up on you...It's like you starting to step on my toes...You young n***as really got the game f**** up. I am that ni**a, ni**a!. I've been watching this s**t you doing. What the f*** is this record label you starting?

Druski clearly did not take the warning and recently started the parody on the Canadian rapper's latest album For All The Dogs, resulting in the latest warnings by Birdman and the Drake himself.

Drake released his latest studio album, For All The Dogs, on October 6, 2023 via OVO Sounds and Republic Records. The album has already seen a number of controversies, with fans taking umbrage at the apparent diss at Rihanna on some of the tracks, as well as the uncredited sampling of vocals from Pet Shop Boys and Rey Rey.