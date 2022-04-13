Who is Druski? Deleted skit controversy explained as social media star trends on Twitter

Comedian Druski recently came under fire for publishing a controversial skit on Instagram. The now-deleted skit revolved around the concept of getting women intoxicated before taking advantage of their situation.

In the video, the comedian and his friend were seen welcoming two women into their apartment. The quartet then played a game of “Never Ever Have I Ever,” during which they took alcohol shots based on their respective answers.

Over the course of the next few clips, the boys were seen pressurizing the women to drink more alcohol despite their refusal.

Similar to other videos made by the internet sensation, the skit attempted to portray a real-life scenario and inject humor into it. However, it garnered mass criticism on social media as several people called out the comedian for making a joke about a serious issue and invalidating the trauma experienced by women in real life.

Some have also defended the content creator and claimed he did not aim to create any controversy with his video and there were no ill intentions involved.

Twitter reacts to Druski's controversial skit

Druski found himself on the Twitter trending page shortly after releasing his new skit about intoxicating women forcibly at parties. The nature of the video left many social media users disappointed, while others continued to defend the comedian.

Users took to Twitter to call out the comedian for his latest content, prompting him to delete the video from his account.

Hennythangbihh @Hennythangbihh1 Druski video is kinda cringe 🤷🏽‍♂️ Druski video is kinda cringe 🤷🏽‍♂️

Burhan Israfael @WestbankRR6 Druski legit the funniest person to come out of this social media comedy skits era but that video was hella cringe and violent. Nothing funny about someone preying on women. Druski legit the funniest person to come out of this social media comedy skits era but that video was hella cringe and violent. Nothing funny about someone preying on women.

Zaquelle LaBelle @indelible_inc Idk who Druski is but I saw the video and it was cringe. Idk who Druski is but I saw the video and it was cringe.

zllib @bigzllib y’all are saying how people can’t take jokes, as if that druski skit wasn’t cringe.. y’all are saying how people can’t take jokes, as if that druski skit wasn’t cringe..

Ooze @Uzmaniaaa & Druski deleted that cringe sketch & Druski deleted that cringe sketch 😬

Henry @seminole4life22 The Druski video is cringe not just because of the content but the caption. Maybe (hopefully) he was trying to show how creepy those kinds of people are but it wasn't really implied all that well. The Druski video is cringe not just because of the content but the caption. Maybe (hopefully) he was trying to show how creepy those kinds of people are but it wasn't really implied all that well.

Some fans defended him and pointed out that he was merely attempting to shed light on such real-life scenarios with the skit and not condoning it.

lil keef @youngkidchris_ “druski funny to yall?” yes bruh shutup “druski funny to yall?” yes bruh shutup

Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan @big_business_ Just caught up on this Druski situation, isn’t he making fun of the dude he was portraying in that video? Like a “don’t be this guy” type of thing I get it if some ppl felt triggered but I don't think he was glorifying it at all Just caught up on this Druski situation, isn’t he making fun of the dude he was portraying in that video? Like a “don’t be this guy” type of thing I get it if some ppl felt triggered but I don't think he was glorifying it at all

Kaine @Surf08GGE Druski shouldn’t have deleted that video Druski shouldn’t have deleted that video

big dawg. @jackie__fresh Druski has truly built one of the best brands on social media that actually translates into real life. Druski has truly built one of the best brands on social media that actually translates into real life.

One person remained neutral and acknowledged both sides of the situation.

TheLimitDoesNotExist @sylviamphofe That Druski video was definitely cringe but it was pretty spot on That Druski video was definitely cringe but it was pretty spot on

As contradictory reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the comedian will acknowledge the mass criticism and respond in the days to come.

Everything to know about Druski

Druski is a comedian and social media star (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Druski, aka Drew Dessbordes, is a comedian, social media star and content creator who has gained immense online popularity for his comedy videos. He was born on September 12, 1994, in Maryland and he grew up in Gwinnett, Georgia.

He reportedly started posting content on Instagram in 2017 and eventually moved to YouTube. He currently has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and nearly 195K subscribers on YouTube.

The comedian also opened a fake record label called Coulda Been Records, which has its own Instagram page featuring content from Druski's own livestreams.

The Maryland-native initially wanted to become a sportscaster but dropped out of university after realizing his potential in the field of comedy. He told GQ that he often wanted to be the “funniest kid in the class” during his school days.

After graduating from school, the comedian briefly attended Georgia Gwinnett College but later transferred to Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. He left university after two semesters to pursue a full-time career in comedy.

The 27-year-old rose to fame with his skits, parodies and impersonation videos and went on to make a cameo appearance in Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later music video. He is also the owner of the 4Lifers merch line that has been supported by celebrities like Jack Harlow, Quavo, and Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

