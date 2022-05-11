What happened to Fanny Serrano? Celebrity makeup artist passes away at 72

Makeup artist Fanny Serrano passed away on Tuesday. The talented beauty expert was best known in the industry as Tita Fanny or TF.

Designers Circle Philippines confirmed the news of his passing on their Facebook page today. The organization mainly consists of Filipino fashion designers. They paid tribute to the beauty and style figure with a post which read:

“A sorrowful moment for the entire fashion and beauty industry. We lost a PIONEER, a GENIUS and a CREATIVE FORCE. But for us, Designers Circle Philippines, we lost our one and only ‘TF,’ Tita Fanny Serrano, our mentor, inspiration and friend. Rest in power and beauty, TF! We will be forever grateful and honored to have known a true Filipino icon in our lifetime.”

Serrano’s family also took to Facebook to confirm the passing of the 72-year-old. Maktin Miranda confirmed their father's death in a post:

“It is with a heavy heart to share to everyone that my Father, Felix Mariano Fausto Jr. aka Fanny Serrano has peacefully joined our creator last night, around 9pm MNL, at the comfort of our home.”

The post added that the family is comforted by the tremendous support they are receiving. They were also glad to see several fans “celebrating his life.”

Fanny Serrano's Cause of Death

The makeup artist suffered a massive stroke in March 2021, following which he was put on life support. Two months following the same, his friend and megastar Sharon Cuneta confirmed that Serrano was recovering at home. Manila Times reported that unfortunately, his health deteriorated further since his return home.The cause of death had not been made public at the time of writing the Manila Times article.

Tributes

Other Filipino fashion and beauty figures took to social media to pay tribute to Serrano. Dave Ocampo and Domz Ramos said in a Facebook post:

Acting Career

Apart from being a celebrated beauty and fashion figure, Serrano also appeared in a few films as an actor. He starred in movies such as Babangon Ako’t Dudurugin Kita and Tarima, which were released in 1989 and 2010 respectively.

He also appeared in numerous episodes of the television series Maalaala Mo Kaya. The show aired on the ABS-CBN network.

Sources claim that he got his big break in the entertainment industry after being appointed as a makeup artist for legendary actress Celia Rodriguez. Prior to this, he helped at a local salon in Manila.

Edited by Sayati Das