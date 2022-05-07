Who is Jeremy Jauncey? Nationality and all about Pia Wurtzbach's fiancé as Filipino model gets engaged

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently got engaged to her boyfriend, businessman Jeremy Jauncey.

Wurtzbach announced the news by sharing moments of her and Jauncey’s getaway to Amanpulo on Instagram on May 6. Pia was seen with a bouquet of flowers and showcased her engagement ring while the duo were having fun at the beach. She wrote,

“We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys.”

Wurtzbach did not reveal the date of the engagement. Catriona Gray, Maxine Medina, and Ariella Arida sent their best wishes to the couple in the comments section. Pia also shared a glimpse of Jeremy surprising her with a picnic in Amanpulo on her Instagram Stories.

Everything known about Pia Wurtzbach’s fiancé

Jeremy Jauncey is a well-known entrepreneur, travel photographer, and social media personality. He is famous on Instagram for his posts that include pictures from his travels.

Jeremy Jauncey is an entrepreneur, travel photographer, and social media personality (Image via jeremyjauncey/Instagram)

He is also known for his company Beautiful Destinations, which promotes safe travel and digital marketing services for tourism destinations worldwide.

Born in 1986 in Venezuela, the 34-year-old’s nationality is British and his ethnicity is mixed. His father, Simon Helias Jauncey, is Scottish, and his mother, Aurora Castaneda, is Colombian. He grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, with his brother Tom Jauncey, who is the VP of Content Creation for Beautiful Destinations.

Jeremy used to play rugby in school and shifted to New Zealand to pursue a career in sports and athletics. He graduated from a local high school in Scotland and went to Kings’ College under the University of London. He later transferred to Glenalmond College and graduated with a B.Sc. in Business Management.

Although he planned to build a career in sports and athletics, his injuries did not allow him to do so. He became interested in travel and photography and while traveling, he had the idea of a marketing company focused on social media.

He is also an environmental activist and an ambassador for WWF, Gold Standard, and Panerai. His net worth is estimated to be around 1.2 million.

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey’s relationship timeline

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey made their relationship public in June 2020. The duo met each other in London and have been traveling together ever since. They celebrated their second anniversary in December 2021.

Prior to Jeremy, Pia dated racing driver Marlon Stockinger from 2017 to 2019. She once tweeted that she wishes to remain unmarried and childfree.

Pia joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant thrice and won in her third attempt in 2015. She represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant and won the title. She is the third Filipina to win the title of Miss Universe after Gloria Diaz and Margie Moran.

