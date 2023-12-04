What happened to Florence Pugh at Brazil Comic Con? Details explored

Florence Pugh (the star of films like Midsommar, Black Widow, and Don't Worry Darling) encountered a freak incident during the Brazil Comic Con. It seems that not even Florence Pugh is safe on stage in 2023. On Sunday, December 3, 2023, during her appearance on a Comic-Con panel in São Paulo, Brazil, Pugh was struck in the face by an unknown object thrown by an audience member as she posed for pictures with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya.

The Oscar-nominated actress was attending the Brazil Comic Con to promote her upcoming film Dune: Part Two, along with her co-stars. She was very eager to attend the event and promote the highly-anticipated film. Pugh said to the São Paulo crowd earlier in the evening that it felt "really, really special" to be in the highly-anticipated sci-fi film sequel. However, a fan went too far in trying to get attention and hit the actress on her face with an object.

Florence Pugh is not the first celebrity this year to have been assaulted by fans while on stage

During her Sunday performance at a Comic Con event in Brazil, actress Florence Pugh was struck in the eye by an unknown object. In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), she can be seen flinching as the object hits her and she cries out saying "ow" before putting her hand over her eyes. She was excited and promoting her latest venture Dune: Part Two, on stage with Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya.

Sadly, Florence Pugh is not the only famous person to have encountered something unpleasant when performing live this year. Ari Lennox was the target of an alleged fan's water bottle last week, which narrowly missed her. A fan in Vienna hurled something at Harry Styles. An audience member threw a s*x toy at Lil Nas X during his performance, and in one of the weirder events of the summer, someone threw what they claimed to be their mother's ashes at Pink.

Adele made a statement about audience members tossing objects onto the stage during a show in Las Vegas in July. She warned her fans that individuals had neglected to "show etiquette" in a widely shared video in which she is seen brandishing a T-shirt pistol. "Dare you to throw something at me," she said in a joking manner.

Nicolas Malvagna hurled a cell phone at Bebe Rexha at her concert in June, sending her to the hospital where it was determined that her injury required stitches. As a result, he was detained and charged with assault and harassment. The Los Angeles Times obtained court documents that indicate Malvagna hurled the phone because he felt it would be "funny" to hit her.

Dr. Lucy Bennett, a Cardiff University lecturer who is studying the link between fans and their favorite singers, told the BBC in June that, since the Covid outbreak, people's attitudes may have evolved to the point "where we couldn't be physically present at concerts." She noted that, since it's more difficult for artists to be seen on social media, some people might be attempting to grab the attention of celebrities.

Dune: Part Two, starring Florence Pugh, Timothy Chalamet, and Zendaya, is set to be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.