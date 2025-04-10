What happened to Hannah Campbell's infant daughter? Battle with epidermolysis bullosa explored in the wake of tragedy 

Internet personality and influencer Hannah Campbell announced that her 10-month-old daughter, Elliana “Ellie” Rose, passed away on April 7, 2025. In a TikTok (@ellianas_journey) video post on Tuesday, she wrote:

"In loving memory of Ellie. She passed peacefully last night, wrapped in love. I don’t know what to do with myself today. I’m heartbroken, and I’m angry. No child should have to endure what she did. JEB stole her from us. Let’s fight for a cure so no other family has to feel this. Thank you for loving her with us."

The infant died from junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB), a rare condition that causes fragile, blistering skin, accompanied by bumps and lesions. As per TODAY, kids affected by EB are often called “butterfly children” as their skin is as fragile as butterfly wings.

More about Hannah Campbell’s ordeal

In a follow-up post on TikTok, Hannah Campbell shared her daughter’s experience with EB. She explained the different types, including junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB), which is the most “brutal” form.

"Severe JEB often takes lives way too soon, and even the 'milder' form still causes daily pain, wounds, and lifelong challenges. There is no cure, but there is hope. Every child with EB deserves a future without pain. Spreading awareness leads to research, treatments, and one day a cure," she stated.

Elliana passed away from a rare skin disease on April 7, 2025. (Image via TikTok)

Subsequently, Hannah Campbell shared her daughter’s journey battling the condition, noting that Elliana Rose required "constant wound care, special medical supplies, and adaptive equipment to keep her comfortable and safe."

Other methods she discussed included nebulizer treatments, humidifiers, electrolytes, alternating Tylenol and ibuprofen, and giving Pedialyte in a syringe, along with small amounts of liquids frequently.

Over the weekend, Hannah Campbell posted another update, stating that her child’s body was shutting down and that she hadn’t opened her eyes, eaten, or hardly cried for days.

“Ellie is still with us, but her body is tired… We’re holding her close and loving her through every breath. Please keep her in your heart,” she wrote.

She also mentioned bringing Ellie back home from the NICU and placing her in hospice care.

On March 31, 2025, Campbell updated her 732,300 TikTok followers that "Ellie's body is slowing down" as she was seen drinking from a feeding bottle with her eyes shut.

"Ellie's body is slowing down, and we're staying by her side, giving her all our love. Thank you for being part of her journey and holding us in your hearts," she wrote back then.

Hannah also gave a shout-out to the social media community for their constant support during their ordeal. Before that, in February, the influencer shared posts documenting their road trips and family vacations, which included Ellie, her husband Jacob, and their older daughter Ember.

"Making every moment an adventure, knowing each one is a gift. Filling her world with as much adventure as we can, for as long as we can," she wrote in one of her video posts showing a trip to a snowy lake.

Hannah Campbell's last post on TikTok before Ellie's demise. (Image via TikTok)

She has been documenting Ellie’s battle with JEB since September 2024. The infant was diagnosed when she was two weeks old. Other videos featuring Elliana include her six-month birthday celebration, family karaoke night, and a trip to Disney World.

Notably, Hannah Campbell also hosted a GoFundMe fundraiser for her now-late daughter titled “Elliana’s Hope for Healing," which aims to support other infants with similar medical issues. The campaign’s long-term goal is to find a cure for EB/JEB by 2030 and help over 400 million patients along the way.

Hannah Campbell is a content creator who creates tutorials and reviews related to lifestyle and beauty on TikTok and Instagram. She also shares insights into her family life and modern-day parenting.

