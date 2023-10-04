What happened to Hardy? Concert cancellations explained in wake of tour bus accident tragedy

Hardy has recently canceled his upcoming shows after being hospitalized due to frequent panic attacks, which began after his tour bus met with an accident in 2022. The singer shared an Instagram post about the cancellation and wrote:

"I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I've been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It's caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital."

Also known as Michael Hardy, he said that he would spend more time with his family members. He added that his scheduled shows on October 5 and 7 have been canceled. Additionally, he revealed that refunds would be issued at the place of purchase.

"The Georgia Rodeo show will be moved to April 12th 2024. Hold on to your tickets, they will be valid for the new 2024 date. My plan is to be back and focused on Oct 12th. Thank you for understanding, see you soon," he continued.

Hardy suffered some injuries following a bus crash in 2022

Last year, Hardy revealed that he and his crew were injured after their tour bus met with an accident. He shared a statement through Instagram on October 2, 2022, and wrote that the accident happened when they were returning from Bristol.

He revealed that there were four people inside the bus, and they got treatment for their injuries.

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him," he continued.

Michael revealed that he had been released, but his recovery would take a few weeks. He added that he and his team would keep everyone updated on the same and wrote:

"Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

Hardy's mother, Sarah, disclosed more details about the accident when she appeared on the podcast, Got It from My Momma. She said that Morgan Wallen was the one who brought her son home from the hospital.

Sarah said that Morgan was speaking to Michael on FaceTime when the accident happened. Morgan felt that something was wrong, but he was not sure. Sarah also stated:

"The phone flew across the room and went black. So Morgan didn't really know. He really thought for a minute they were just playing a joke on him."

Hardy is busy with his ongoing The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour

Michael announced The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour on his official website in November last year. Michael revealed that the tour will begin on February 16, 2023, in Indianapolis, and around 16 shows are in the lineup.

The tour was supposed to end in April. However, Michael added a few more shows, with the final show scheduled to be held in Biloxi, Mississippi, in December. Tickets went on sale on March 8, 2023.