What happened to Isaiah Rashad? Rapper addresses video controversy during Coachella 2022 

American rapper Isaiah Rashad made news in February after an alleged private video of him surfaced online. The clip was largely condemned on social media and is considered to be an “invasion of privacy.”

After nearly a month of silence, the musician acknowledged the incident during his emotional Coachella 2022 debut.

Rashad opened up about the situation while performing Wat’s Wrong from his 2016 album The Sun’s Tirade and expressed his feelings through a video montage.

The montage featured voiceovers from people like DJ Akademiks, The Game, Joe Budden and others discussing the tape. The voices could be heard saying:

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, it backfired… His streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

As the video ended, Rashad moved forward to perform his set and looked visibly emotional while thanking the audience for their support throughout the difficult time:

“I've seen y'all messages and all that sh*t, all the positivity. Y'all n***as kept me alive these last couple months.”

Following the address, Rashad continued to perform for his fans. He also welcomed a few surprise entries onstage, including the new TDE artist Doechii.

A look into Isaiah Rashad's career highlights

Isaiah Rashad released his debut album The Sun's Tirade in 2016 (Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Isaiah Joel McClain, aka Isaiah Rashad, is an American rapper who started rapping during school days. He first recorded music at a friend’s studio while studying at Middle Tennessee State University.

Rashad eventually made some contact in the industry. He received his first notable break after performing on the 2012 Smoker's Club Tour with Juicy J, Joey Badass and Smoke DZA.

On September 20, 2013, Top Dawg Entertainment announced that Rashad been signed to the production house since March 2013. Following the announcement, the rapper moved to Los Angeles and started living and recording at the TDE Red Room Studio.

Shortly after, Rashad released a new song and music video titled Shot You Down. The musician also made his national TV debut that year by appearing on TDE Cypher during the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock.

Rashad released his first EP titled Cilvia Demo on January 28, 2014. The album opened to widespread acclaim and debuted at number 40 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The musician released his critically acclaimed debut studio album, The Sun's Tirade, on September 2, 2016.

The album reportedly reached number 17 on the US Billboard 200 and sold 19,000 copies in its first week.

Rashad also announced his first U.S. headlining tour, the Lil Sunny Tour, that same year. His third album, The House Is Burning, was released on July 30, 2021.

