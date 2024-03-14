What happened to Jackboy? Florida rapper arrested on felony drug charges

Miami rapper Jackboy has been arrested for drug and gun possession in Port St. Lucie, South Florida.

On March 12, the rapper was arrested by the Port St. Lucie Police Department after being stooped and searched at a traffic signal in Port St. Lucie.

According to a release put out by the PSLPD on March 13, the gang intelligence detectives department of the police force stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban just before 11 pm after a number of traffic violations.

Behind the wheel was the 26-year-old rapper, also known as Pierrce Delince.

Jackboy was arrested on several counts of gun and drug possession

One of the main officers in charge of the arrest was Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti, who stated that the singer was also a documented gang member and was well known in the department due to his older activities.

According to the police press release:

"On March 12th, 2024, at about 10:57 p.m., PSLPD Special Investigations Division Gang Intelligence Unit Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Suburban in the Tradition area. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Pierre Delince, AKA Jackboy, who is a known rap artist. He is also a known convicted felon and documented gang member."

The press release went on to disclose the items found in Jackboy’s car, which included a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine, a “High Potency Disposable Vape Pen Runtz," and several other items containing marijuana, cannabis, and other drugs.

The rapper was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including Possession of a Firearm by a Gang-Related Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Two Counts of Possession of Cannabis Over 20 grams (THC Liquid), Possession of Cannabis Under 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, and Violation of a Court Order—Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

He is currently booked into the St. Lucie County Jail without bail.

So far, neither the rapper nor his team have made any comments.

This is not the first time Jackboy has made headlines for allegedly breaking the law. In December 2023, rumors circulated that the rapper had been shot in front of his house. In response to the rumors, Jackboy posted a message on social media platforms, taunting his assailants.

In September 2023, the Gang with Me rapper was arrested for burglary and cyberstalking. He was also accused of s*xual and physical assault by an artist affiliated with his 1804 Records label.

Who is Jackboy?

Pierrce Delince is a rapper from Miami, Florida. He is best known for his collaborative song with Kodak Black, Gang with Me.

He began his rap career in 2016 and has since become popular on the Miami circuit with the release of his debut studio album, Love Me While I’m Here.

The rapper has several music awards to his name, including two BET Hip Hop Awards in 2020 for Best Collabo, Duo, or Group and Best New Hip Hop Artist. He was also on the cover of XXL Magazine's Freshman Class of 2020 issue.