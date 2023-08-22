"This is a very traumatizing experience" - Prominent rapper arrested after allegedly assaulting wife over Call of Duty dispute

Rapper Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales Junior, was taken into custody and issued a restraining order following an incident where he allegedly brandished a firearm at his spouse during a disagreement. The altercation occurred when his wife requested him to lower the volume while he was engaged in playing Call of Duty on Xbox.

Gunplay's wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, took to social media to share her trauma after the incidents, expressing plans to file for divorce. She wrote:

"This is a very traumatizing experience."

Recent reports indicate that Gunplay was allegedly heavily intoxicated while playing Call of Dury on his Xbox. Upon being asked to lower the volume, the rapper reportedly responded with aggression, allegedly even brandishing a firearm toward her.

As per the arrest report, Morales began hurling glass cups and liquor bottles, leading the victim to protect their six-month-old baby by covering her with a blanket to shield her from the shattering glass. Subsequently, the victim sought to exit the residence with their child, yet the perpetrator reportedly prevented them from leaving.

The victim has since relocated to a secure location, and her husband has been apprehended by authorities. She later took to her official Instagram account to post:

"I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [and] playing Call of Duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up."

She continued:

"He didn't want us to leave, and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, [and] the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody, and I am filing for divorce."

The rapper has deleted his social media accounts and has denied the accusations:

What did the internet say?

Gunplay's actions have rapidly circulated on the internet, especially on Twitter, where fans have shared various reactions in response. Following are some of the noteworthy responses:

Old clips have also emerged where the rapper can be seen being violent:

Whether Gunplay will be formally charged remains unconfirmed at this point. Further developments in the story are expected to soon follow.