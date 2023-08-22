"Bro wasn't playing when he named himself": Hilarious Gunplay memes erupt as internet reacts to Call of Duty arrest fiasco

Florida-based rapper, Gunplay was recently arrested after his wife, Instagram model and influencer Vonshae Taylor-Morales filed alleged domestic violence charges against him.

As per NBC Miami, who were among the first to report the incident, the victim claimed to Miami police that she requested her husband to keep the noise down while playing Call of Duty on his Xbox. However, he was allegedly drunk and became violent after repeated requests.

In fact, as per the arrest reports, Gunplay tried to attack his wife and infant daughter with a rifle and threatened to shoot them if they left the house. He also allegedly grabbed the baby from his wife. Fortunately, the victim and her baby were able to escape from the house and report the incident to the cops who came and took him into custody.

As soon as the news of the rapper’s alleged assault became viral on social media, netizens dragged him down. Some even got involved in making memes and jokes, especially surrounding his name. One X user even commented under @DailyLoud’s post reporting the same.

On the night of Saturday, August 20, Gunplay allegedly assaulted his wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales, and their six-month-old daughter Osanna Ohana. As per Vonshae’s accounts to the Miami police, Gunplay was drunk and playing Call of Duty on his Xbox which made a lot of noise.

In fact, the situation got so loud that Taylor-Morales repeatedly requested Gunplay to lower the volume as it was scaring their baby. However, this is when the rapper allegedly lost his temper and started throwing things such as glasses and liquor bottles. Later, he allegedly pulled a firearm (an AK47 as per TMZ) on both his wife and daughter and even tried to grab the baby by her neck and head.

As per Vonshae’s account of the incident posted on Instagram:

“I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a [hotel] room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave, and things went left fast.”

She also reported how her husband was now in police custody and was arrested following the “traumatizing experience." She has filed for a restraining order and was soon planning to file for divorce. Vonshae also stated how their daughter was in her custody.

In her post, she also claimed that the incident occurred because of Gunplay’s “bad drinking problem” and even though she has tried to help him get over it, she failed.

“This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point, I really believe it’s too late.”

Taylor-Morales wrapped up her post saying how Gunplay will never get to disrespect them again and thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes, asking them to continue keeping them in their prayers.

As per the police report, Vonshae fled the scene with their baby screaming for help while the rapper followed them. Fortunately, she was able to grab the gun and hide it in her luggage, before running for the police station.

Since the news of the incident surfaced on social media, netizens have been making fun of Gunplay’s name (which he reportedly gave to himself) and making memes.

As of Saturday, the 44-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Welton Morales Jr., is facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault, false imprisonment, and child abuse among others. However, the accused denied all the charges and deleted all his social media accounts following the incident.

This is not the first time the Florida rapper has faced such charges. Earlier, in April 2012, he allegedly pulled a gun on his accountant. Later, in October of that same year, he was also involved in an alleged armed robbery and turned himself in when an arrest warrant was issued against him. However, both charges were dropped when the victims refused to provide testimonies.

Gunplay and Vonshae married in August 2022 and welcomed their first child in February 2023.