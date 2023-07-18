Relative of legendary WWE Superstar arrested for possession of drugs

WWE has had a number of legendary superstars come through the company over the years. A number of them have had their family members wrestle in the company as well, including Bret Hart. The Hitman's nephew Teddy Hart was recently arrested due to possession of drugs.

TMZ reported that the independent wrestling star was arrested for the possession of ecstasy and steroids, which were found in the 43-year-old's car. According to Titusville Police Department documents, the drugs were found in his rental car last week during a routine traffic stop.

Teddy Hart has wrestled for numerous promotions throughout his career including WWE, Ring of Honor, and TNA. His last match for the Stamford-based promotion came in 2005 when he teamed up with JD Michaels in a losing effort against the Basham Brothers (Danny Basham and Doug Basham) on WWE Velocity.

He earned a development deal with the Stamford-based company after being a part of Bret Hart's Hall of Fame coronation in 2006. Teddy Hart competed in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling over the next two years. He was released from the company in October 2007.

Teddy Hart has never been too far from legal troubles, with his first arrest dating back to 2017 when he was arrested and charged with a DUI. While those charges were dropped, he was arrested again in 2020. It remains to be seen what happens in the coming days for the former NWA North American Tag Team Champion.

