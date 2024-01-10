What happened with Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don? ‘London Bed’ lyrics controversy explored amid diss track release

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Jamaican rapper Jada Kingdom released her diss track London Bed in response to British rapper Stefflon Don’s diss track Dat A Dat. Don's track was updated the day before, and took a direct dig at Jada Kingdom, as per Revolt.

Trigger warning: This article mentions obscene language and slurs. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Following the unveiling of Jada’s London Bed, the lyrics have come under scrutiny. A part of it reads as follows:

“Grow the f*ck up and argue with yuh age group, you is a man clown and that is di sad truth, yuh say him c*cky small and him is a mama’s boy, likkle b*tch move on, yah must did lulu, yuh batty hole name London bed, yuh mouth f*ck out, that why di man leff.”

For those uninitiated, their feud began when Stefflon Don claimed over the weekend that “Twinki” (nickname of Jada Kingdom) was allegedly involved with her former longtime partner, Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

Exploring Jada Kingdom’s London Bed in the wake of her beef with Stefflon Don

According to the Jamaica Observer, on Monday, January 8, 2024, Stefflon Don released an updated version of her famous single Dat A Dat as part of record producer Rvissian’s latest album Dutty Money Riddim. On it, she said that a physical confrontation was due with a woman named “Twinki” who reportedly got together with her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy whom she dated for years. Here are part of the lyrics.

“Top gyal, never sell p*ssy yet, never f*ck a man fi go land pon a jet, yuh never f*ck my man, dutty gyal, we did leff, tell Twinki say a this, mi a say one man to me, middle come in like yuh forgot dem, gyal full a man like dung a dovecot, them nah kill nobody but dem a buss shot, 50 man, how yuh do yuh body like dat?," part of the lyrics read.

When Jada Kingdom caught the heat of the song, which explicitly mentioned her nickname “Twinki,” she took to her Instagram Live and asked Stefflon Don to directly confirm if the latest Dat A Dat was directed at her.

Interestingly, Stefflon Don did not shy away from openly stating that she was indeed referring to Jada in her diss track. In the wake of the confirmation, Kingdom released her diss track on Tuesday titled London Bed, targeting Don directly.

On it, Jada not only called out Stefflon, saying she failed as a girlfriend (to Burna Boy), but also took a dig at the latter’s rumored botched tummy tuck. Moreover, Jada Kingdom also confirmed her fling with Burna Boy.

Since its release, the scathing lyrics of London Bed have taken social media by storm and even stirred up controversy.

“Half a milli inna pounds, jet to Paris. Couple Birkin bag, a new watch pon mi wrist…Invest inna property and watch the money flip. It’s just a normal day, trickin’ on a bad b*tch . I got my turn and gladly tek it. So weh yuh a go do bout that," Jada raps.

Besides confirming her brief romance with Stefflon Don’s ex in June 2023, Jada also used Byron Messia and Burna Boy’s song Talibans II’s instrumental part for London Bed. Meanwhile, a few hours later, Jada also dropped another single, What’s Up (Big Buddy), which surprisingly had nothing to do with her feud with Don.

Not only that, but when fans claimed that a war was raging between the two dancehall artists, Jada Kingdom took to her Instagram Story and announced that it was quite the opposite.

“For everyone who’s saying ‘war start’, war jus done! Well, for me that is. I’m in a happy and healthy relationship now, I won’t be prolonging this nonsense,” she noted right after releasing London Bed.

Both the songs, Dat A Dat and London Bed are currently charting high up on YouTube, as per Jamaica Observer. Notably, the artists have had a successful year, with Stefflon Don releasing back-to-back singles including Move It, What’s Poppin, and Run Through, while Jada Kingdom released the album TWINKLE and an EP called Love Experience.