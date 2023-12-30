What happened between Jay-Z and DMX? Details explored as Dame Dash reveals the origin of the iconic feud

It is no secret that rappers Jay-Z and the late DMX didn't see eye to eye. Despite collaborating on the track Money, Cash, H*es in 1998 and forming the supergroup Murder Inc. together, their rocky relationship began in the early 1990s. Reportedly, the falling out originated after a Bronx rap battle between the two ended in a draw - their competitive spirit leading to the rift.

Both rappers were at their commercial peak in the late 1990s to early 2000s which only fueled their rivalry. DMX's ...And Then There Was X debuted at No.1 on the Billboard chart in 1999, while Jay-Z's The Dynasty achieved the same in 2000.

During a conversation on his network, AmericaNu, on December 19, 2023, record executive Dame Dash revealed how he might have played a part in the legendary battle between Jay and DMX. Dame originally co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z in 1994.

Dame Dash recounts how the feud between Jay-Z and DMX began

In the interview, Dame Dash stated that back in the day, his friends began teasing him for hanging around Jay-Z, because of how the rapper dressed:

"When I got with Jay, everybody that I knew in Harlem was teasing me because he dressed funny. Because you know, he was from Brooklyn."

He went on to explain how the animosity between their groups eventually grew into a rivalry that often saw them compete through rap battles. Adding that despite Jay-Z being criticized by those around him, he proved his skills as a rapper during these battles, confirming that Dame had made the right choice by sticking with Jay:

"My point is, everybody told me no. Everybody told me Jay was corny and wack. Everybody told me not to f*ck with him. And I did it and look what happened."

Regarding Jay's battle with DMX, Dame Dash revealed how the two first met. Setting the scene for their showdown, he detailed how he and the group Original Flavor were on 145th Street when they were challenged to a battle. Not wanting to start a fight in Harlem, Dame suggested moving to a different venue.

This led to a back and forth, the other group taunting Dame, which led to both sides calling their best rappers to compete. Eventually, the Ruff Ryders, DMX's entertainment company, were called to the venue, leading to a tense moment.

Dame ended the story by detailing the incident at a pool hall that he considers the beginning of DMX and Jay's feud:

"Steve then calls the Ruff Ryders. I don't know why or how that happened but DMX shows up and Jay's there and we get at it on the pool tables. One of his artists pulls out a gun and all my artists, everybody start pulling out guns."

Ruff Ryders themselves corroborated Dame's story in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 back in 2020:

They admitted that their egos prevented both artists from collaborating more, especially once Jay-Z became president of the Def Jam label in 2004.

"They had that past history of the competition, and that's the reason why it didn't happen," they said.

It also prevented their supergroup Murder INC with Ja Rule from recording an album together. However, the group did work on six tracks.

More about DMX and Jay-Z's relationship

Despite their differences, there was mutual respect between the two rappers during their later years. When DMX wanted to leave Def Jam for Sony, Jay helped him by wiping away the $12 million that he owed the label. Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, were also present at the DMX memorial on April 24, 2021. The rapper passed away at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021, due to a heart attack.

While both rappers were on equal footing early in their careers, their paths seemed to diverge as the years passed. Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, became the first billionaire in hip-hop due to his business ventures. Meanwhile, DMX, born Earl Simmons, had multiple run-ins with the law and his addiction to crack cocaine ultimately led to his passing due to organ failure.

Dame Dash's recollection of their iconic feud was insightful to some, but others were quick to question his version of events, pointing to contradictory statements that he made about his time with both rappers.