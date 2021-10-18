What happened to Jeongyeon? Latest pics elicit shock and empathy from fans

Jeongyeon's recent pictures have drawn attention from fans who were shocked to see the changes in the TWICE member. The physical transformation of the star is not new, though fans were concerned for the star and also shocked.

Previously, Jeongyeon was known to gain weight due to medical issues such as neck pain, panic, or anxiety issues. This happened when Jeongyeon took a break from her schedule.

Fans come to TWICE Jeongyeon's defense

The perceived recent changes have had her fans worried in the past as well. The condition seemed to have recurred, and fans were empathetic and concerned for the girl group member.

The original post saw the online community express shock at the weight gain and seemed to attract negative attention. Many trolled the star, and in reaction, Jeongyeon's fans came to her defense.

According to a report in allkpop, some comments on the post read:

"It's because she went through a neck injury and rested a lot due to anxiety issues. Please just leave her alone."

Another said:

"When you start taking prescribed medication for psychological issues, you do gain about 10 kg in a month. This is natural."

Some appreciated the idol's beautiful features to encourage her and ensure that she isn’t body-shamed by others. Others also shared their disbelief on Twitter and wondered if the screenshot shared was an edit.

Many got into arguments regarding whether it was right to encourage the idol instead of pointing out that she works in a field that required her to take care of her image as much as her talent. Despite fans' defense, fans believed that stars must pay closer attention to their looks as their career depends on the same.

A screenshot of fan’s reactions to Jeongyeon's transformed stills (Image via allkpop)

A screenshot of fan’s reactions to Jeongyeon's transformed stills (Image via allkpop)

A screenshot of fan’s reactions to Jeongyeon's transformed stills (Image via allkpop)

JEONGYEON STATS @jeongyeonstats • During More & More, she got herniated disc in her neck. But despite of that, she still performed. She can be seen wearing neck brace during their music show arrival, in their waiting room, and even during rehearsals. • During More & More, she got herniated disc in her neck. But despite of that, she still performed. She can be seen wearing neck brace during their music show arrival, in their waiting room, and even during rehearsals. https://t.co/QNwBEgol12

Also Read

One member's comment especially garnered attention. They said that common people struggled with the same issues, and yet had to work hard and go on with their lives. They did not have the luxury of taking a break.

For those curious, the screenshots of Jeongyeon were taken from a promotional event that the star took part in.

Edited by Ravi Iyer