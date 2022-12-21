What happened with Jo Yoong-jae in Single’s Inferno season 2 premiere episodes? Details explored 

Single’s Inferno season 2 premiered on December 13 and dropped the first two episodes of the season. While many participants made an impressive entry, Jo Yoong-jae in particular won the hearts of his fellow contestants and the viewers. The star left quite a mark by being on good terms with multiple female contestants on the show.

The latest season follows the premise of the previous season and as part of its format, contestants must find a romantic connection on a deserted island, only when they find someone will they be able to move to a luxurious hotel.

The synopsis of Single’s Inferno reads as:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, nine young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

What is Jo Yoong-jae’s strategy in Single’s Inferno season 2

While only two episodes of Single’s Inferno season 2 have aired so far, it is evident that Jo Yoong-jae has left quite an impression on his fellow cast members. His strategy seems simple -- the more the merrier.

In an attempt to secure the maximum number of votes, he wooed multiple women to get on their good side. With his strategy, the participant became three girls’ first choice, who were Se-jeong, Soo-e, and Seo-eun.

With only two episodes down, Jo Yoong-jae has already managed to go to paradise with Miss Korea 2021, Choi Seo-Eun, however, his over-friendly nature made her question how genuine his feelings were.

While the two were at the resort, Jae received two postcards, one from Park while the other was anonymous. During the show, he expressed his likeness to Se-jeong, but that didn’t stop him from flirting with other Single’s Inferno contestants.

While with Soo-e, it took a while for them to flow easily as she was not open to initiating conversations. Yoong-jae told her that he believed that “it will start to be fun” once they talk more. Ultimately, Soo-e stated that them meeting was destiny and chose him.

Another Single’s Inferno who has eyes for Jae is Park Se-jeong, as the two were seen getting to know each other and making future plans. The duo spoke about Yoong-jae’s plans to go to the USA, which prompted the rest of the contestants to chime in and say:

"You could be going together."

Yoong-jae is a sporty, fit, and adventurous person who likes to go on hikes regularly. In his introductory clip, his confidence was evident as he said:

"Even if someone stronger than season 1 comes on the show, I'm confident I'll win."

In a preview uploaded for the upcoming episodes, viewers saw the entry of a new male member who catches all the girls’ attention in a task that requires the men to showcase a display of physical strength.

Tune in on December 20 to watch the next two episodes of Single’s Inferno on Netflix, and on December 27 when the final two episodes air as well.

