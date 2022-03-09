What happened to Joshua Tharpe? 'Party Down South' star dies aged 42

Joshua Tharpe recently passed away from a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on the floor of his Louisiana home. The news was confirmed to TMZ by his brother Billy on March 8.

Billy mentioned that Joshua was found dead on Monday by his mother on the kitchen floor of his house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He added that his brother’s death was a surprise since everything seemed to be fine a few days ago.

WaterDragon 💧 @Waterdragon1288 Party Down South's Joshua Tharpe dead at age 42. Party Down South's Joshua Tharpe dead at age 42.

Joshua Tharpe’s cause of death explored

Tharpe went to church with his mother on March 6 and then spent some time at her house. He then went to his friend’s residence where he planned to spend the night but had to stop by his own place to grab some clothes.

Billy stated that he did not return and that his friend was concerned when she didn’t hear from him the next day. She contacted his mother, who then went to his house and found him collapsed.

Billy mentioned that his brother died of a heart attack, as stated by the coroner. He had previously experienced something similar a year ago, which was milder as he had recovered.

An official statement is still awaited from Joshua's family members and details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Joshua Tharpe

Joshua Tharpe was mostly known for his appearance on Party Down South (Image via Nikki Revel Johnson/Facebook)

Tharpe gained recognition after making a guest appearance on Country Music Television Party Down South in 2014. He was introduced to the project by his friend Ryan Scott Richards, a permanent cast member known as Daddy on the show.

He has appeared several times on the CMT reality show, despite not being a regular or full-time cast member. It is unknown if he was active on Instagram but further details about his family members, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

His brother Billy is a popular musician who goes by the name Steel Bill. Joshua was found dead on the kitchen floor of his home on March 6, 2022, with TMZ reporting that he died of a heart attack.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul