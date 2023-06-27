What happened to Keith Murray? Concerning video of rapper goes viral online

Keith Murray left the internet extremely concerned after a video featuring the rapper in an inebriated state in public went viral recently. The video, which was initially posted on TikTok by @lancesaint2, whose account is now deleted, gained traction after it was re-posted on Instagram and Twitter by Lord Jamar on June 25 and DJ Vlad, a day later.

Of late, the Def Squad rapper has been attracting a lot of negative press.

In an Art of Dialogue interview last year, the rapper caught flak for claiming that he had s*xual relations with Foxxy Brown while she was dating Kurupt. More recently, Murray hurled insults at Lord Jamar in a podcast. However, the rapper seems to be making amends as he performed alongside Def Jam members, Redman, and Erick Sermon at the 2023 BET Awards.

The viral video showcased an extremely intoxicated Keith Murray out in public, holding a paper bag in one hand and a joint in the other, while making slow, nearly unconscious motions using his hands with his mouth open and tongue out. The man behind the camera records and yells, "Yo Keith" and "That's the Keith Murray" while giggling. Another person could be heard asking what "that" was.

"I don’t have to see this man do drugs in front of me to know he’s on drugs.": Lord Jamar on Keith Murray

On June 25, 2023, Brand Nubian rapper, Lord Jamar re-posted the video on Instagram and stated that Keith Murray needed help in getting clean. The post comes after Keith and Jamar's internet altercation only a few days ago.

In the caption to his post, Jamar wrote:

"I don’t have to see this man do drugs in front of me to know he’s on drugs."

Addressing their past altercation, he added:

"Dude crossed a line with me, that I believe if he wasn’t on drugs he wouldn’t have crossed, so I forgive him. We need to get our brother clean, cause this is a horrible look."

Murray's other claims and past incidents

Four days ago, while on the Big Face Gary show, Murray insulted Lord Jamar. The rapper shouted, "F**k Lord Jamar!" and hurled more vile obscenities at him while claiming that he was going to have him smacked.

In a Youtube Art of Dialogue interview posted on December 2022, Keith Murray claimed that he had s*xual relationships with female rappers Foxy Brown and Shawnna. He even claimed to have had oral s*x with Foxy Brown when she was dating Kurupt.

In response to Murray's comments, Foxy Brown put out multiple Instagram Stories where she denied his claims by calling it a "Fairytale". Brown also called Murray a "Dope Fiend" and a "Crackhead".

morque @Marknique_ foxy brown has me cackling. letting keith murray have it! foxy brown has me cackling. letting keith murray have it! https://t.co/gPHFH5xWRS

In another video, Keith Murray claims that Shawnna was "another one that got away". In the video, Murray described in detail how he allegedly slept with Shawnna while Ludacris warned him against it.

Shawnna also took to Instagram to poke fun at Keith and deny his claims.

Keith Murray was slated to appear on the Drink Champs podcast in January, but Podcast Host N.O.R.E said that it wasn't possible due to Keith Murray's mental health. N.O.R.E said in a podcast clip that was posted on his Instagram:

"We're concerned. His mental health doesn't seem that we could put him in this environment and smoke and drink."

He added:

"The thing is we have responsibilities. We have a certain amount of people that watch us every week, every m***********g year but why would we put a rap legend in jeopardy? and that's what it's feeling like."

On June 19, Twitter user, @Money_Maybach_M posted a video on the platform that showed an unknown man recording himself having a confrontation with Keith Murray. In the video, the man could be heard swearing and insulting Murray while allegedly requesting Murray to return his money. Murray could be heard asking the man to get out of there. The tweet was since deleted.

Murray performed alongside Def Squad in the 2023 BET Awards

Despite an avalanche of backlash and social media concern, Keith Murray looked completely healthy as he performed alongside his fellow Def Squad rappers, Redman, and Erick Sermon at the 2023 BET Awards.

The rapper even shared an Instagram post of the Def Squad at the venue.

The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

