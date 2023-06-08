"Decrease any discomfort": Bloodhounds director Kim Joo-hwan explained why he did not edit out the scenes of Kim Sae-ron

A press conference was held at Hotel Naru in Mapo-gu, Seoul on June 7, 2023, to promote the upcoming Netflix series Bloodhounds. The show's cast members Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and director Kim Joo-hwan were present at the event. They discussed a number of things about the show and some of the director's decisions related to it.

Director Kim Joo-hwan discussed his decision not to remove the scenes featuring Kim Sae-ron, who was involved in a DUI controversy that greatly affected her career.

He informed the press that Kim played a vital role in the drama, making it difficult for him to entirely edit out her part. Instead, he aimed to minimize her scenes to ensure that viewers would not be disturbed while watching Bloodhounds. He said:

"We tried our best to minimize the actress' appearance to decrease the viewer's discomfort."

Kim Sae-ron was involved in a trial over drunk driving in 2023 during the production of Bloodhounds

Kim Sae-ron was apprehended for driving while intoxicated on May 18, 2022. The actress was found to be under the influence while operating a vehicle in Gangnam-gu, Seoul at approximately eight o'clock in the morning. During the incident, she collided with various structures including transformers, guard rails, and trees along the road.

Later, she accepted the charges and apologized to the public for the trouble she had caused them. However, the netizens didn't accept her apology and claimed that she wasn't being sincere.

After a long battle, Kim Sae-ron faced repercussions that included her removal from multiple projects. She was also ordered to pay a fine of 20 million KRW in April.

She was dropped from many major projects but the Bloodhound director decided to keep her parts in the drama. He made the decision to keep her on the show as she played one of the leading characters whose actions could not be avoided.

As mentioned earlier, the director did try to edit her scenes as much as possible. He made the statement during the press conference held for Bloodhounds before the drama is set to be released on June 9, 2023.

The Bloodhounds director told the South Korean media outlets that they invested a lot of time and thought into editing all of Kim Sae-ron's scenes. He said that they did their best to edit as much of her parts as they could without messing up the narrative and the flow of the main story.

The director said that a lot of people put in their blood, sweat, and tears into making the series and they couldn't damage that because of one person's misdeeds. He noted:

"But we completely understand that viewers would not want to see scenes featuring Kim, so we compromised and edited them out as much as we could.”

The other Bloodhounds cast members,Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi also talked about their characters in the press conference.

Woo Do-hwan stated, (translated by Korea JoongAng Daily):

My character Geon-woo is someone who is very pure and good, which is why I was drawn to him. Even during the tough times depicted in Bloodhounds, he does not give up and searches for a way to achieve his dreams.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-yi talked about how he was glad to work with Woo Do-hwan and shared a close friendship with the latter in real life as well. He stated that working with him became easy as he knew him better in real life.

He said that they surprised themselves because of the banter and the bromance that they have. He noted that it helped them film Bloodhounds and set up a commonality between their characters who want to good and hold out hope in bad times.

More about Bloodhounds

The drama series Bloodhounds is based on the webtoon of the same name created by Jeong Chan. It will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 9, 2023. The series has eight episodes, each running for 60 minutes. which will all be released at once.

The main cast of this thrilling action drama includes Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Kim Sae-ron, Park Sung-woong, and Heo Jun-ho.

