What happened to Lauren Goodger's daughter? British media personality opens up about late newborn

British television personality Lauren Goodger opened up about losing her newborn daughter Lorena on July 8. The grieving mother took to Instagram to inform her social media followers of the tragic news.

On August 17, Lorena Goodger posted an Instagram story about bringing her late daughter Lorena's ashes home. According to The Independent, the infant passed away after she was born with the umbilical cord knotted around her neck twice.

The 35-year-old TV personality posted a picture of her one-year-old daughter Larose and wrote that she picked up Lorena's ashes and added:

"She is now at home with us.”

Lauren shares Larose with Charles Drury.

Lauren Goodger's newborn daughter Lorena passed away right after birth

Although Lauren Goodger's baby passed away due to the umbilical cord knotting around her neck, no other explanation was given about the tragic death. The newborn passed away on July 8 and the reality star shared the news of the death via a social media update.

Speaking about the pain that she and boyfriend Charles Drury had to go through, the mother also asked for some privacy to be able to grieve in private. She wrote:

"I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet... please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising."

Lauren Goodger mentioned Lorena but decided not to detail on her passing away and penned:

"There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken."

Lauren added that while she and Charles were home from the hospital, she could not really say "goodbye" to Lorena. Following Lorena's tragic death, the mother spent 24 hours with her in the hospital.

Goodger also opened up about the news in an interview with OK! where she said that the doctors tried their best to revive Lorena but had no luck. She painfully noted that she still has a "bit of a bump" from her pregnancy and told the magazine:

"This one’s not shifting. It sometimes feels like she’s still there, it’s weird... My body feels very unsettled, it’s like it’s missing a newborn.”

Lauren Goodger had previously said that she had asked for a post-mortem on Lorena to find out the real reason behind her passing. It has also been reported that doctors believe that the infant's oxygen supply "may have been restricted."

Lauren Goodger has not reported on the funeral arrangements as the family seems to be grieving in private.

Edited by Madhur Dave