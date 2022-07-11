Who is Charles Drury? All about Lauren Goodger's partner as couple mourn death of newborn baby

English TV personality Lauren Goodger announced that her newborn daughter unfortunately passed away two days after she welcomed her with partner Charles Drury.

On July 10, the 35-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of her newborn's hand with a grieving caption.

She began her heartfelt post by revealing the name of her now deceased newborn girl, Lorena, noting that she was "beautiful [and] healthy." Goodger further wrote that the pregnancy and delivery had no complications, and that she and Drury spent as much as they could in the hospital.

Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury are already parents to their 11-month old daughter, Larose.

All you need to know about Lauren Goodger's partner, Charles Drury

Born in Surrey, England, Charles Drury is the boyfriend of Lauren Goodger and the duo reportedly reside together in Essex.

Drury happens to be a builder and an amateur footballer. Apart from that, he is also into modeling and works for FOMO agency.

As per Closer Online, Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury first came across each other online and started dating after flirting for several months. Their romance came into the limelight after Goodger posted a picture on her social media with a mysterious man who turned out to be Drury.

Three months into their relationship, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter, Larose, in July 2021.

Goodger has previously gushed about her partner to Closer Online. Taking a dig at the Essex guys, she said:

"I don't ever trust anyone 100%. He's not from this area, he was born in Surrey and lived in Nottingham. He's different. He talks about 'we' - 'when we go on holiday' or 'when we go out'. We don't do anything separately. His intention is always 'we'."

What else did Lauren Goodger share about her late newborn daughter?

Expressing her grief in an Instagram post, Lauren Goodger revealed how healthy her second child was and that she is still reeling from her demise:

"Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me."

Goodger divulged that there were no complications during her pregnancy and delivery but refused to give further details about her newborn child. She further asked the photographers to give the family some space as they prepare for their baby's funeral.

In light of the tragic event, Goodger shared a heartfelt message:

"I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much."

The duo announced their second pregnancy in January 2022, just days after it was reported that the TOWIE star had kicked Drury out following his cheating rumors.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lauren revealed that the duo were confused about their second pregnancy:

"We weren’t very careful and Charlie was really pleased, but being honest I was really in two minds about it. I was like, 'I’m just getting myself back together – I’m going back to square one. Is this fair?' You get real mum guilt."

Goodger and Drury broke up in November 2021 but got back together three weeks later. They split up again in January 2022 but reconciled once more in April.

