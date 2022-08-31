Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Lisa Pattison?

Lisa Pattison's death was reported to authorities by her husband, Scott Pattison. He was later convicted as her killer in the alleged murder case when surveillance footage proved he wasn't entirely honest with authorities. In fact, prosecutors stated that he tried to hinder the case.

As per Scott's initial statement, he returned home from work on July 2, 2009, to discover his wife unconscious, with her neck crushed under the weight of a barbell. He called 911 at 12:14 pm, reporting the incident and informing them that he was driving his wife to a Marion, Indiana, hospital. Authorities and an ambulance escorted them to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will revisit the decade-old alleged murder case of Lisa Pattison and the controversial trial that followed, with her husband Scott at the center of it.

"When a young, physically fit woman died suddenly, her friends and family were told it was a freak accident in a gym; equipment can malfunction, but so can relationships."

Lisa Pattison was allegedly murdered because of her failing marriage

Lisa Pattison's husband, Scott, claimed that she was crushed with a weight bar across her throat on a weightlifting bench. He attempted to resuscitate his wife by performing CPR but was unsuccessful. It was then that he loaded her into his truck and drove to the hospital and was intercepted by authorities who arrived with an ambulance.

Scott informed authorities that he returned home at 11:30 in the morning. But the CCTV footage, which investigators acquired with many difficulties, revealed that Pattison had arrived at his house at 8:32 am. The footage showed him entering and leaving home and wandering about outdoors at 9:56, 10:03, 10:07, and 11:38 in the morning.

Other factors discovered by the police, such as Pattison's unstable marriage and the revelation that Lisa never used the weight bench where her body was discovered, eventually resulted in him being charged with the murder of his wife.

Investigators soon learned that Lisa and Scott were experiencing marriage issues to the point where the husband had reportedly filed for divorce. This information, at large, supported by video camera footage from the monitoring system outside the Pattisons' home captured on the day Lisa Pattison died, proved Scott's involvement in the case.

An extramarital affair

Scott was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with Stacy Henderson, an old flame. The two met early in 2007, and when Lisa discovered the truth, Scott swore to put a stop to it but failed to uphold his promise. In addition, a 2001 police investigation claimed that Scott had ordered someone to murder Lisa. But the inquiry was put on hold at that point.

The most significant revelation in the case was an autopsy report that stated the possibility of a homicide in Lisa Pattison's death. Later, the doctor who conducted the examination testified that Lisa's neck injury could not have been caused by the weight bar collapsing on her neck suddenly. He believed that Lisa's death was the result of asphyxiation, caused by the strain of weight on her neck.

Lisa Pattison's alleged murder case will be the subject of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's upcoming episode, which is scheduled to air this Wednesday, August 31, 2022, on Oxygen.

