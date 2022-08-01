What happened to Lory Del Santo's son with Eric Clapton? Tragic details about Italian TV personality's children explored

Lory Del Santo and Eric Clapton's son Conor tragically passed away in 1991, at the age of 5, after falling from the 53rd floor of the Galleria skyscraper in New York.

In an interview with Eric Clapton's official website, Lory Del Santo recalled the last seconds when Conor tragically jumped out of the open window. The retired actress remembered hearing screams from Conor's nanny who could not stop the child at the right moment. She said:

"I heard the nanny and she was running right behind him. But as Conor run into the room where the janitor was cleaning, the janitor stopped her to tell here that he had slid open the window - a huge wall of glass. In the second she stopped to listen to what he was saying, Conor ran straight through the window. I heard a dreadful scream but it wasn't Conor. It was the nanny, I ran into the room."

Lori Del Santo and Eric Clapton after Conor's death.

Exploring Lory Del Santo's son Conor's relationship with his father Eric Clapton

Opening up about the day of the tragic event, Lory recalled how the decision to have a child was too hard for Clapton. In an interview with Eric Clapton's official website, Lory Del Santo said:

"It took six months for Clapton to adjust to the idea of becoming a father. It was very difficult to speak to him so I decided to disappear. I didn't want anything from him so I decided to go back to my life. I didn't even plan to call him when I got back to Italy."

Eric Clapton is a popular musician.

Lory Del Santo also spoke about the first time the ex-couple made the decision to have a child. Recalling moments from the day, Del Santo said:

"Our decision happened in September and by December I was pregnant. I remembered we were having dinner on Christmas Day at his manager's house and I felt dreadfully sick. They all thought I was being typically Italian and not liking the English food. But I discovered later that I was pregnant. I was so happy it was unbelievable, but Eric was not all pleased and he went into a dark mood when I told him."

Speaking about Eric Clapton's reaction, Lory Del Santo recalled how the musician could not believe his son's tragic death. While Clapton went ahead to see their son at the mortuary, Lory Del Santo rememebered that she could not bring herself to do the same.

"I kept thinking of ifs... if I hadn't stopped to read the fax, I would have seen the window open and closed it. From that moment on I ceased to live. The concierge called the ambulance but obviously there was no hope. Eric went to see him at the mortuary, but I just couldn't."

What happened to Lory Del Santo's other children?

Not long after, Lory Del Santo lost another child who was born 3 months premature. She also gave birth to two other kids, Devin Sardi, whom she shared with producer Silvio Sardi, and Loren Del Santo, whom she raised as a single mother.

However, as fate would have it, Loren Del Santo tragically passed away due to s*icide in 2018. Loren was only 19 years old when the 63-year-old television presenter had to bid him goodbye.

In an interview with Serena Bartone on Today Is Another Day, Lory Del Santo opened up about her son's tragic death, which allegedly happened due to a "congenital disease." She said:

"Loren’s death is also a problem of nature. He was by no means a frail boy. He had a congenital disease that developed over the years. What we thought were characteristics of his personality were characteristics of his illness that I did not know about. Now I understand immediately who suffers from it. This thing did not affect him physically: he was an athlete, no defects, he has never seen a doctor ."

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Lory Del Santo explained the diagnosis of anhedonia that Loren was reportedly suffering from. She also recalled how she could never have imagined a "mental illness" because even Loren's teachers at school only told her that "he is always alone, but he is good."

According to Web MD, anhedonia is the inability to feel pleasure, and is a common symptom of depression. There are two types of anhedonia, social and physical. Many scientists have noted that the condition can often be severe due to changes in brain activity.

As per Web MD, there is no clear way to treat the condition, but it can be treated with medication and talk therapy.

