What happened at Luke Combs' Gillette stadium concert? Make A Wish makes Georgia boy's dreams come true

Make-A-Wish is turning dreams into reality as on the night of July 22, an eight-year-old boy joined singer Luke Combs on stage for his concert at the Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The boy named Cooper Massengill joined the country star on stage to sing Combs' superhit rendition of Fast Car with him.

Cooper, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only three years old and had just beat cancer, wished to meet his favorite singer, Luke Combs, and sing Fast Car along with him. Interestingly, the wish was fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Luke Combs, and his team. Upon being granted the opportunity, Cooper shared his excitement as he expressed his thanks for making his wish come true.

Luke Combs and Cooper Massengill sang Fast Car together in front of a cheering crowd

On Saturday night's concert, Luke Combs brought Georgia boy Cooper Massengill onto the stage and introduced him to a roaring crowd, saying:

"Cooper just beat cancer, so he could sing his favorite song with me. Cooper, how you doing? you hanging in there?"

The crowd showered Cooper, who was standing center stage in front of a mic, with a massive round of cheers. Since he was standing in front of thousands of people, Cooper was visibly nervous. However, Luke Combs comforted the kid by going up to him and getting down on his knees just so he could talk to and sing eye-to-eye with him.

Combs put a hand around Cooper's shoulder and told him:

"So, what we're gonna do Cooper, is we're gonna sing the chorus of 'Fast Car' one time, and all these beautiful people, who are so happy that you're cancer free, they're gonna sing 'Fast Car' with us."

He added:

"And hey, they probably aren't gonna be able to hear us anyways 'cuz they're gonna be singing so loud, so I'm gonna help you."

What followed was a beautiful rendition of a verse from Comb's Fast Car, to which Cooper Massengill sang along as an ecstatic crowd joined them.

At the end of the segment, Combs gave a shouout to the boy, asking the crowd to "Give it up for Cooper everybody," who cheered even louder after the singer hugged the overjoyed boy and gave him a high five. Following this, the crowd went wild and loudly chanted, "Cooper! Cooper! Cooper!," with the country star cheering them on.

"It felt great": Cooper Massengill shared his experience with meeting and singing with Combs

The CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Sean Holleran, told CBS News that the whole thing was a surprise to Cooper, who had no clue that he was about to sing alongside Luke Combs. Holleran told the outlet:

"Cooper's wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was going to go on stage."

He added:

"His secret wish, within his wish, was to sing 'Fast Car' with him. And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him."

Cooper's father, Travis Massengill, told the outlet that he was so happy that his son, who had gone through a lot at such a young age, was given the chance to have his wish come true.

"It was great to see him get the wish he wanted after going through everything...I was just amazed they could organize all that for him."

Melissa Massengill, Cooper's mother, was also grateful to have her son's wish come true. She told CBS News:

"It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable,"

Cooper, who was fighting leukemia since he was three years old and had gone through multiple surgeries, told the outlet that he "felt great" while being onstage with his favorite singer in front of thousands of people cheering for him.

"When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great."

He then acknowledged that not everybody can have their wishes granted, which is why it was important to be grateful to the people who make an effort to bring the wishes to life.