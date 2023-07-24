"They don't call her Goonica for nothing": Fans extend support as Monica jumps in crowd to stop fight at concert in viral video

Monica Denise Arnold's performance at Detroit is now getting a lot of attention after she jumped in between the crowd to intervene after a woman was getting assaulted by a man. The moment was recorded on video by the attendees where she told the man to not hit the woman.

When Arnold jumped into the crowd, she was accompanied by her security, and the man was eventually taken out of the venue. The singer had to put a stop to her performance to help the woman and she apologized to all those who came to attend the event.

She said that she was "triggered" by everything that happened. She also stated:

"I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f*ckin' temper. I apologize y'all. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I was gonna knock [his] a** out with this f*ckin' mic."

During an interview with The Shade Room the following day, she said that she interfered because no one was willing to take action against the man. She continued:

"He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn't! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she's ok!"

Monica's response to the incident (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Netizens praise Monica for helping the woman at the event

Monica saw a man hitting a woman and she was the only one who jumped in to save her. When the incident's video went viral, netizens praised her for helping the victim despite that she did not know the woman. A few others also expressed criticism of the incident.

Netizens react to the incident (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

The incident did not put the event on hold as Arnold returned to her performance again. The spokesperson for the Riverfront Musical Festivals Andrus Macdonald expressed gratitude to Arnold for her brave step in an email.

"Her actions demonstrated a commitment to safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well."

Andrus said of his dissatisfaction that an event that people came to enjoy had to be stopped in between due to a violent act. He wrote that they don't support violence against women and they have collaborated with the local authorities to get the man punished. He also mentioned that people's safety is their main priority.

"We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout his event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate."

Monica is planning to explore country music in her new album Trenches

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, Monica addressed her delayed ninth album Trenches, saying that she will be exploring country music this time. She said that the new album was inspired by her wish to make music about living life and things that happen frequently. She added:

"We've all experienced so much over the last couple of years and this album is really indicative of the struggle of it, the love of it, the triumph of it, because you know I don't believe in being the victim. I'm the victor."

She referred to her divorce from Shannon Brown and the loss of some family members, saying that she believes someone is there to listen to the pain she has undergone.

While speaking to Essence last month, she spoke on the delayed release of her ninth album, saying that she prefers the music to be "late and great" instead of being "right away and missing elements" that she knew should be there.