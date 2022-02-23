What happened to Mark Lanegan? Tributes pour in as Screaming Trees frontman dies at 57

Mark Lanegan recently passed away at the age of 57. The singer and songwriter was mostly known as the vocalist for the bands Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees.
The news was confirmed on his official Twitter account on February 22. The tweet read:
The statement ended by requesting privacy for the family. Details of the memorial are yet to be disclosed.
Mark Lanegan’s cause of death and career
Mark Lanegan’s death is a big loss for the entire music industry. However, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Back in March 2021, he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and almost died. The disease also made him temporarily deaf and unable to walk. He slipped in and out of a coma for several months.
Lanegan mentioned his beliefs in various COVID-19 conspiracy theories in an interview in 2020. He said that the disease is linked to 5G technology and explained the paranoia that he and his wife were being monitored by technological appliances.
Career in brief
Born on November 25, 1964, Lanegan gained recognition as the lead singer of Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of the Stone Age and the Gutter Twins.
Lanegan released eleven studio albums, three collaboration albums with Isobel Campbell and two with Duke Garwood. He was famous among the public for his baritone voice.
The Ellensburg, Washington native made his musical debut in 1984 as the frontman of Screaming Trees and released seven studio albums and five EPs before splitting up in 2000. He even began his solo career at the time and released his first solo studio album, The Winding Sheet, in 1990.
Lanegan released ten more solo albums that were moderately successful. After the split of Screaming Trees, he collaborated with Queens of the Stone Age and appeared on their albums like Songs for the Deaf, …Like Clockwork, Rated R, and others.
Lanegan collaborated with several artists in his career, like Kurt Cobain, with whom he recorded an unreleased album. He then performed with Layne Staley and Mike McCready in the band Mad Season.
The popular musician then formed The Gutter Twins in 2003 and released three collaboration albums with Isobel Campbell. He even contributed to releases by Martina Topley-Bird, Manic Street Preachers, Creature with the Atom Brain, and others.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Mark Lanegan became a familiar name in the music industry for his skills and collaborations with many famous music personalities. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard about his death:
Lanegan is survived by his wife, Shelley. Despite details about their marriage being unknown, they shifted from Los Angeles to County Kerry, Ireland, in 2020.