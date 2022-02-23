What happened to Mark Lanegan? Tributes pour in as Screaming Trees frontman dies at 57

Mark Lanegan recently passed away at the age of 57. The singer and songwriter was mostly known as the vocalist for the bands Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees.

The news was confirmed on his official Twitter account on February 22. The tweet read:

mark lanegan @marklanegan Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy

The statement ended by requesting privacy for the family. Details of the memorial are yet to be disclosed.

Mark Lanegan’s cause of death and career

Mark Lanegan’s death is a big loss for the entire music industry. However, his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Back in March 2021, he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and almost died. The disease also made him temporarily deaf and unable to walk. He slipped in and out of a coma for several months.

Lanegan mentioned his beliefs in various COVID-19 conspiracy theories in an interview in 2020. He said that the disease is linked to 5G technology and explained the paranoia that he and his wife were being monitored by technological appliances.

Career in brief

Born on November 25, 1964, Lanegan gained recognition as the lead singer of Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of the Stone Age and the Gutter Twins.

Lanegan released eleven studio albums, three collaboration albums with Isobel Campbell and two with Duke Garwood. He was famous among the public for his baritone voice.

Mark Lanegan performs on stage, Lowlands festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands (Image via Paul Bergen/Getty Images)

The Ellensburg, Washington native made his musical debut in 1984 as the frontman of Screaming Trees and released seven studio albums and five EPs before splitting up in 2000. He even began his solo career at the time and released his first solo studio album, The Winding Sheet, in 1990.

Lanegan released ten more solo albums that were moderately successful. After the split of Screaming Trees, he collaborated with Queens of the Stone Age and appeared on their albums like Songs for the Deaf, …Like Clockwork, Rated R, and others.

Lanegan collaborated with several artists in his career, like Kurt Cobain, with whom he recorded an unreleased album. He then performed with Layne Staley and Mike McCready in the band Mad Season.

The popular musician then formed The Gutter Twins in 2003 and released three collaboration albums with Isobel Campbell. He even contributed to releases by Martina Topley-Bird, Manic Street Preachers, Creature with the Atom Brain, and others.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mark Lanegan became a familiar name in the music industry for his skills and collaborations with many famous music personalities. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard about his death:

Iggy Pop @IggyPop MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop

John Cale @therealjohncale I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc

Peter Hook @peterhook Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X

Julie Rea @juliepie76 I'll treasure this brief interaction that I had with Mark Lanegan, a hero of mine since I bought Sweet Oblivion when I was 15. That voice!Devastating news. Rest In Power ✊

Sleaford Mods @sleafordmods Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️

Badly Drawn Boy @badly_drawn_boy Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I'm absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔

Tim Burgess @Tim_Burgess Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you'll be missed 💔

Stephen Hill @StephenHillBoy A tweet will never accurately sum up Mark Lanegan. The demeanour of the devil, the voice of an angel, underrated yet revered, undervalued but adored, hard as nails but capable of creating transcendent beauty. A perfect, unique, conundrum of a man. I am very, very, very upset

Matt Pinfield @mattpinfield We lost a brother today. Mark Lanegan was an incredible voice, spirit and talented soul. This was taken at his studio right when I went to say goodbye to him and his wife Shelley before they moved to Europe. We will miss you my friend.

Lanegan is survived by his wife, Shelley. Despite details about their marriage being unknown, they shifted from Los Angeles to County Kerry, Ireland, in 2020.

