What happened to Mike Schank? Tributes pour in as American Movie star dies aged 56

On October 13, 2022, well-known guitarist and actor Mike Schank passed away at the age of 56.

Schank was popular for his appearance in the 1999 documentary film American Movie, and he also composed music for the film. Filmmaker Edgar Wright paid tribute to Schank on social media and wrote:

"RIP Mike Schank, the sweet funny soul at the heart of the extraordinary doc 'American Movie.' Me, Simon & Nick were obsessed with it and since they included Mike's home number on the DVD extras, we called him from London one night. If you've never seen it, please do immediately."

Mike Schank was suffering from cancer

Milwaukee Record revealed that Mike died in his mother's arms on Thursday morning. However, the cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

It should be noted that Schank was diagnosed with cancer in June 2022 and was in its last stage. He shared the news in a Facebook post and wrote:

"I've been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer recently. It started in my esophagus and spread to my liver and lungs and a bunch of other places in my body. It's stage 4 and they can't cure it but they are going to try to get it under control with radiation and chemotherapy."

However, it remains unknown if cancer played any role in his death. But it has been confirmed for now that he was not hospitalized before his death and may have died from other health issues.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mike Schank gained recognition in recent years for his appearances in films like Hamlet A.D.D., Small Change, Modus Operandi, and more. Even with each passing year, the guitarist continued to be a fan favorite.

However, with the news of his untimely demise, fans and admirers of Schank took to social media to express their sorrow and pay their tributes to the guitarist.

Taika Waititi @TaikaWaititi RIP Mike Schank. I didn't know this guy but man was he a cool friend. Let's all watch #AmericanMovie this weekend - one of the all time great docs and super inspiring if you love film-making and film-makers. RIP Mike Schank. I didn't know this guy but man was he a cool friend. Let's all watch #AmericanMovie this weekend - one of the all time great docs and super inspiring if you love film-making and film-makers. 🎸🎬 https://t.co/bAlU2LPCfM

Jay Cheel @JayCheel RIP Mike Schank. American Movie is undeniably one of the greatest films of all time, carried in part by Mike and Mark’s friendship. Love these two. youtu.be/roNCodl4Wng RIP Mike Schank. American Movie is undeniably one of the greatest films of all time, carried in part by Mike and Mark’s friendship. Love these two. youtu.be/roNCodl4Wng https://t.co/z3v5vHdjaY

𖤐johnny𖤐 @j37h3r RIP Mike Schank. He was a Milwaukee original and will be forever immortalized in "American Movie" (1999) RIP Mike Schank. He was a Milwaukee original and will be forever immortalized in "American Movie" (1999) https://t.co/DvZU5jh8OT

Uncle Blackie Pete @ZineMatica Well I'm bummed out. RIP to Mike Schank, awesome musician and absolutely loveable costar of AMERICAN MOVIE, one of my favorite films about MAKING films Well I'm bummed out. RIP to Mike Schank, awesome musician and absolutely loveable costar of AMERICAN MOVIE, one of my favorite films about MAKING films ❤️ https://t.co/8O61U3YG7y

JB @JackBluffy RIP Mike Schank :( - if you have never seen the documentary American Movie now is the time. RIP Mike Schank :( - if you have never seen the documentary American Movie now is the time. https://t.co/tnOMyKjGOl

7/11 Truther @DaveMcNamee3000 RIP Mike Schank. If asked what my favorite movie is, I often say “American Movie.” The world needs more friends like Mike. RIP Mike Schank. If asked what my favorite movie is, I often say “American Movie.” The world needs more friends like Mike. https://t.co/WqgWBFnbES

As someone who spent her formative years in Milwaukee and absolutely adored AMERICAN MOVIE I was always just way too starstruck whenever I ran into him in our Brady Street neighborhood. He was the sweetest soul and seemed like the bestest friend. RIP Mike Schank. As someone who spent her formative years in Milwaukee and absolutely adored AMERICAN MOVIE I was always just way too starstruck whenever I ran into him in our Brady Street neighborhood. He was the sweetest soul and seemed like the bestest friend. https://t.co/ywJVmxJ3Nl

Everything known about Mike Schank

Born on August 3, 1966, in the United States, Mike Schank was a close friend of independent filmmaker Mark Borchardt and assisted Borchardt in making the short film, Coven.

Coven was filmed in black-and-white with local talent from Milwaukee. Although it received mixed reviews, the short film established Mark as an expert filmmaker.

Mark Borchardt and Mike Schank at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival (Image via Randall Michelson/Getty Images)

Mike then appeared in the 1999 documentary film American Movie. Directed by Chris Smith, it explored the making of Coven and was released in November 1999. It received positive reviews from critics. Schank played the role of a loyal and laid-back friend and a talented guitarist.

Schank made a cameo in an episode of the Fox adult animated sitcom Family Guy. Additionally, he served as a cameraman in the 2001 comedy-drama film, Storytelling. Schank continued to collaborate with Borchardt on shows like Mark and Mike and hosted a national television special on Halloween night called Night of the Living Dead: Live from Wisconsin.

Before his demise, he celebrated his sobriety of 27 years and posted a tweet that stated that August 3 was his clean and sober birthday in 27 years.

Schank never revealed anything about his personal life and it remains unknown if he was married or dating someone. Detailed information about his career, parents, and educational background is yet to be revealed.

