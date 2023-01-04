What happened at Park City Mountain Resort? Employee killed by tree that hit chairlift

In a tragic occurrence, a Park City Mountain Resort employee fell to their death after a tree fell on the cable of a chairlift. The incident occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Park City, Utah, around 10.45 am aboard a chairlift called the Short Cut.

Captain Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old employee was a ski patroller. In a statement expressing his shock, Wright stated:

"In my 19-plus years in law enforcement, I've never heard something like this happening, at least here in Summit County."

Wright added that the name of the deceased employee would be released on Wednesday, January 4.

Park City Mountain spokeswoman report the patroller fell 25 ft, but investigators think it was closer to 50 ft

According to Sara Huey, senior manager of communications at the Park City Mountain Resort, the victim was riding the chairlift but,

"Became unseated and fell from a height of at least 25 ft."

Huey added that the patrollers performed life-saving measures on the employee, but he did not survive. No other information was shared about the victim.

Other chairlifts remained closed on Monday to support the emergency response. Patrollers evacuated the ten people stranded on the ski lift following the accident. Huey added that the Short Cut chairlift will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

In a statement, Deirdra Walsh, the Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, expressed her grief at the incident stating:

"(We) extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss."

At least three government agencies will investigate the incident. Captain Wright from the Sheriff's Office explained that a pine tree fell on the cable of the chairlift, causing some oscillation in the chair. He added that deputies had to enter the ravine through chest-deep snow to reach the victim.

However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Wright explained that a medical examiner would determine the cause of death, stating:

"It could be an injury from the fall. It could also be asphyxiation or suffocation from being in the deep snow."

According to Sara Huey, the Vail Resorts company policy requires all employees to "restrain themselves by lowering the safety bar when riding a chair lift." An inquiry is also being conducted into whether the safety bar was down during the incident.

All ski lifts and gondolas in Utah are regulated by the Passenger Ropeway Safety Committee, which falls under the Utah Department of Transportation. Robert Miles, the traffic and safety director for the state, commented:

"Ski lifts should have a 5-foot clearance around them when they're operating from vegetation, tree branches, trees, anything of that sort."

However, trees can be within the radius and tower over the lift as long as they are not dying or look like they will fall. Miles added that this is the responsibility of the Park City Mountain resort.

Both Miles and Wright stated that they will conduct an independent investigation into the incident and the employee's death.

