What happened to Paul Rodgers? Health struggles explored as Bad Company star opens up on ordeal

Singer Paul Rodgers recently addressed some health issues that he suffered from in the past. During his appearance on CBS Mornings, Rodgers disclosed that he had "11 minor strokes and 2 major strokes" which could have affected his speaking ability.

"I couldn't speak. That was the very strange thing. You know, I'd prepare something in my mind and I'd say it, but that isn't what came out and I'd go, 'What the heck did I just say?'"

Expand Tweet

Rodgers has been a member of bands like Free, Bad Company, The Firm, and The Law. He has also released several successful albums in his solo career.

Paul Rodgers had to undergo surgery for his strokes

Paul Rodgers revealed on CBS Mornings that he had a few strokes in the past. He had to eventually go for a surgery called carotid endarterectomy after suffering from two strokes in 2016 and 2019.

He said that the surgery had some risks and the doctors told him of an incision that would be done near his vocal cords. He said:

"They told me, they're very clear, 'You may not come out of this alive.'"

Expand Tweet

Paul stated that he was relieved when he discovered that he was still alive. His wife Cynthia recalled the same and said:

"It was terrifying but I couldn't be terrified, that's just taking time away from his healing process. I was just praying. All I wanted to be able to do was walk and talk with him again. That's all I asked for."

Carotid endarterectomy refers to a procedure used for plaque removal from the arteries connected via the neck to the brain, as stated by Cleveland Clinic.

Rodgers revealed that it took around six months for recovery and he continued working. He even released a new album titled Midnight Rose this month and according to Cynthia, she never expected that she would get to hear her husband again.

Paul Rodgers announced his new album in June this year

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Paul Rodgers spoke about his new album Midnight Rose during a news release. Preorders for the album were launched in June this year and he said in a news release:

"My new album Midnight Rose grew from speaks of ideas I had. The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute 'A' game. I think it is my best album to date. I like it, I hope you do too."

Rodgers wrote most of the singles from the album and it was co-produced by his wife Cynthia alongside Bob Rock. The album was released through Sun Records.

Paul Rodgers' debut album, Cut Loose, was released in 1983 and reached the US Billboard 200. He also released an EP titled The Hendrix Set in 1993 and is known for his singles like The Hunter and I Thank You.