What happened to Piko Preston? Tributes pour in as TikToker passes away 

Popular TikToker Piko Preston, aka Pikotrain5, has passed away at the age of 43. The creator is famous for making comedic and reactionary videos on the video-sharing platform with over 1 million followers and 13 million total likes.

Piko's sister Lara posted about his untimely demise on her Facebook page. The reason behind the sudden passing of the creator has yet to be shared with his fans.

However, that didn't stop followers from flooding the post with tributes towards the TikToker.

Piko Preston's sister publicly announced his passing in a Facebook post

Piko Preston's sister Lara Preston Neves posted an obituary, informing friends and followers about his passing. Her post began with:

"My wonderful, energetic, wild, generous, funny, and much loved little brother Jon (Piko Preston) passed away this week at the age of 43. I can’t even wrap my head around a world without him in it."

She added that Piko was the "most generous person" she had ever met and "gave everything to everyone." She also stated that the TikToker was the "peacemaker" of his family, who tried to solve disagreements between his siblings while growing up.

She continued by saying that Piko Preston tried to make "everyone around him happy" and that people were "guaranteed to laugh" when they were in his company.

She said that his brother was "the most fun uncle" to her daughters, who had "a special connection with him," even though they resided quite far from each other.

While talking about Piko's TikTok career, Lara wrote:

"He recently began a TikTok account where his beautiful smile, wicked sense of humor, and impeccable comedic timing made his one million followers laugh on a daily basis."

She ended the post with:

"We love you so much Jon-Jon. I am so glad I got one last hug when we visited in June. We will all do our best to be more giving and loving to honor your example. Until we meet again."

The comments section of the above-mentioned posts was filled with condolences from friends and followers, who sent their prayers towards Piko's family. Some of the comments looked like this:

Condolences sent by friends and followers (Image via Lara Preston Neves/Facebook)

Piko Preston's ex-wife also shared a post dedicated to the TikToker

Screengrabs from @tnmamabear4's TikTok post (Image via @tnmamabear4/TikTok)

Piko's ex-wife, who goes by the username @tnmamabear4 on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video dedicated to the departed creator. Her post included an assortment of old videos and pictures she took with her ex-husband.

She shared that the sudden death of her ex-husband had shocked her and her sons, adding that her heart was "shattered" after hearing the news.

She delved a little into her relationship with Piko Preston, saying:

"We had a rocky relationship since we divorced... but I always tried to make an effort to have a friendship & appreciated when he'd let that happen!"

She added:

"Last year at this time, we spent a lot of time together. Everyone thought it was weird that I was hanging out with him so much. But for some reason, I said I didn't care! I knew we needed this time together!"

She sympathized with Piko's children and hoped that "they can remember the good times they spent with him."´She added that the creator "loved to make people laugh" and had a big following on TikTok.

She also shared that people should have a good relationship with their exes for the welfare of their kids and added that the death of her ex-partner "left her with a huge hole" in her heart.

She ended the TikTok by writing:

"Ride on my friend... Ride on... You're free from your pain. I love you! ok"

Piko's funeral is expected to happen soon, however, details of the ceremony haven't been shared publicly.

