What did Jason Alexander do? Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested at her Ventura County home

American pop star Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested on June 9 for crashing into the singer’s home, which is based in Ventura County. Jason apparently live-streamed the attack on Instagram.

Alexander married Spears in 2004 in Las Vegas, but the marriage lasted only 55 hours before being annulled.

In one video, he is seen touring the premises and shouting at someone on-site:

“Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

In another video, he enters a tented wedding site with a massive floral background, where employees appear to be putting the finishing touches on the celebration. It's unknown how he got past security and roamed about freely at what was supposed to be a small and well-supervised gathering.

The series concludes with him being confronted by security and appearing to be tackled to the ground before the tape fades out. Alexander is seen lying on the ground in a shot acquired by TMZ, with security holding him down.

Authorities detained Britney Spears' ex-husband on accounts of trespassing

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson, authorities responded to a trespassing report on June 9. Officers captured Alexander at the wedding venue after getting hold of a warrant for his arrest in another county.

In a statement to Page Six, lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who Spears appointed to negotiate the conservatorship in her favor, confirmed Alexander's arrest.

"I look forward to working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rosengart said.

“I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work. I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

During her conservatorship struggle in 2020, Alexander attended a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles. At the time, he told Us Magazine:

"I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney. This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it."

This is not Alexander's first encounter with the law. He had previously been arrested for several offenses, including DUI, possession of a controlled drug, trespassing, and stalking.

He also remarked about Spears earlier on June 9. He listed Spears' family members and close acquaintances before calling for a probe, but he doesn't fully clarify what he's wanting. He says :

“Let’s check their receipts. Follow the money.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in California. The couple's nuptials were performed by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also



Till the world ends! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, Us Weekly confirms.

As for Britney Spears, she and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September 2021.

Spears was released from her conservatorship in November when a court decided in her favor, terminating the 13-year arrangement that had legally prevented her from making her own personal and financial decisions.

