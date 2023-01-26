What happened to Randy Gonzalez of Enky Boys? George Lopez leads tributes as popular TikTok father died aged 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father in popular TikTok group Enkyboys, has passed away. In April, the father-of-three revealed that he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Netizens have taken to social media to pay tribute to the iconic internet personality.

A source told TMZ that Randy Gonzalez died on Wednesday morning while in hospice care. In April, the 35 year old revealed that his doctor had told him that he only had two to three years to live.

Randy Gonzalez created a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the costs of his chemotherapy at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as his insurance was not accepted.

Since announcing that Gonzalez was diagnosed with cancer, he and his son Brice have used social media to raise awareness about the disease.

Netizens pay tribute to Randy Gonzalez following his passing

Internet users were saddened to hear the news. Many flooded the internet with condolences messages to the family. Among the many fans who paid tribute to the TikToker, fellow actor George Lopez paid tribute to the internet legend. He shared a photo of Randy Gonzalez and his son Brice and wrote in the caption:

“My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga”

Fans wrote online:

Mase @MaseSkyWalker21 Damn RIP Randy Gonzalez from Tiktok! If you don’t know or remember him this is him and his son’s most famous tiktok. Prays and condolences up for and to his family. Damn RIP Randy Gonzalez from Tiktok! If you don’t know or remember him this is him and his son’s most famous tiktok. Prays and condolences up for and to his family. https://t.co/Yz2bccXrIX

vids that go hard @vidsthatgohard Sad to learn about the passing of Randy Gonzalez. Together with his son Brice, they made up the Enkyboys. May he rest in peace Sad to learn about the passing of Randy Gonzalez. Together with his son Brice, they made up the Enkyboys. May he rest in peace 🙏❤️https://t.co/puQfb9SZeZ

𝑠𝑎𝑚𝑟𝑎. @samrareis heard news that randy gonzalez from the infamous enkyboyz had passed away and i’ve been crying ever since. prayers and love being sent out to his family and his beautiful little boy and partner in crime. heard news that randy gonzalez from the infamous enkyboyz had passed away and i’ve been crying ever since. prayers and love being sent out to his family and his beautiful little boy and partner in crime. https://t.co/wNNM9WNCEg

soul. @nottodayyoubum So so so sad. RIP to Randy Gonzalez. I loved this skit he did with his son ☹️ So so so sad. RIP to Randy Gonzalez. I loved this skit he did with his son ☹️ https://t.co/3hSF3vOi5h

Setura @ShaySetura22 🏾 gone too soon. This got to be my favorite clip of him and is son.



R.I.P Randy Gonzalez🏾 gone too soon. This got to be my favorite clip of him and is son. R.I.P Randy Gonzalez 🙏🏾 gone too soon. This got to be my favorite clip of him and is son. https://t.co/Fi2hre5EWZ

☭ @fromlastweek



Capitalism literally killing folks, smh.

RIP Randy Gonzalez. Vaxine Shaw @Tuchie___ Dying of colon cancer at 35 is crazy especially since they don’t recommend getting screened for it until the age of 45.



Rip Randy Gonzalez. 🕊️ Dying of colon cancer at 35 is crazy especially since they don’t recommend getting screened for it until the age of 45. Rip Randy Gonzalez. 🕊️ Even more tragic, a University of Texas hospital denied him treatment bc the hospital didn’t take his insurance.Capitalism literally killing folks, smh.RIP Randy Gonzalez. twitter.com/tuchie___/stat… Even more tragic, a University of Texas hospital denied him treatment bc the hospital didn’t take his insurance.Capitalism literally killing folks, smh. RIP Randy Gonzalez. twitter.com/tuchie___/stat…

Dee Martinez @mdania80 Randy Gonzalez u brought smiles an laughs to my life u will be miss Randy Gonzalez u brought smiles an laughs to my life u will be miss https://t.co/8w4nYKkaJX

FunnyViral @FunnyVirals_ 🏿 RIP Randy Gonzalez you will be Missed RIP Randy Gonzalez you will be Missed 🙏🏿 https://t.co/D7DP6UqaLZ

Miss @1Nolani Rip randy gonzález.. May God give ur family This one hurt me so badRip randy gonzález.. May God give ur family This one hurt me so bad 💔😭😭😭 Rip randy gonzález.. May God give ur family 🙏💔 https://t.co/B1inWu2rYS

Who was Randy Gonzalez?

The actor and social media personality was a Houston-native. He and his son created hilarious content on TikTok where they had amassed a massive following of 15 million followers. The father-son blew up online after appearing on Good Morning America. Since then, they appeared in other news outlets like BuzzFeed, making them more prominent.

Their fame rose after Gonzalez landed a role in George Lopez’s show Lopez V. Lopez. He was cast as the grandson of George and the son of Maayan.

After announcing that he was suffering from colon cancer, Randy Gonzalez created a GoFundMe. At the time of writing this article it had amassed over $251,692. Speaking about the disease, he wrote in the caption:

“For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys. CANCER!”

The largest donation of $10,000 to the fundraiser was made by Denny’s Inc.

While giving updates about his treatment, Gonzalez told fans in November that he hopes “to be a great example in a year’s time,” when he beats the disease. The following month, he told fans that his treatment was going well, however, he had to change his “chemo because it’s not working right now, but I do feel good.”

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both women and men. It has been reported that there will be 106,970 new cases of this disease this year.

