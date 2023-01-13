What happened to Waffler69 on TikTok? Tributes pour in as foodie dies suddenly at the age of 33

TikTok star Taylor (@Wafffler69), known for sharing videos of eating bizarre foods and snacks, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 33. The tragic news was confirmed by his brother, Clayton, who explained that he died of a "presumed heart attack."
The food influencer boasted a following of 1.7 million, with over 32.8 million likes across all his posts. His videos offered humorous and real-time commentary on the taste of various unconventional meals and foods, almost like a review for anyone who wanted to try them. He would often compare the same food items from different fast-food restaurants.
Clayton, who goes by the moniker @claydorm, took to the video-sharing platform to convey the devastating news of his brother's death on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to TMZ, Clayton stated that he died from a "presumed heart attack" late Wednesday evening.
Claydorm explained that Taylor called his mother from his Louisiana home when he began experiencing some discomfort. Following this, he called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital but died while he was hospitalized. He said that both his father and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.
Fans of the TikToker took to social media to express their disbelief and sorrow over his passing. One user Anna, @SpaceR0bot, said:
"What a beautiful soul to be taken way too soon" - Netizens mourn the loss of Waffler69
Internet users sent their tributes to Waffler69 and their condolences to his family. They stated that he was taken away too soon and highlighted that he always smiled in his posts, calling him wholesome. Many hailed him as a genuine person who brightened everyone's life.
Some users recalled the journey Taylor had from being a relatively small TikToker to a viral foodie. Others asked health and fitness channels not to make fun of him or create condescending videos related to him.
Some used his bizarre food-eating practices as a means to pay homage to Waffler69. One user, @tinman2687 commented that he would eat dollar-store egg rolls in Taylor's honor. He stated:
More about Waffler69
Taylor had been experimenting with food for over 16 years. His food habits led him to try eccentric items like watermelon-flavored toast, canned cheeseburgers, 1989 Batman cereal, edible chalk, and octopus spaghetti.
Many of his videos included him eating food on a VHS tape, a DVD, or even a book, giving a nostalgic feel to his content. He eventually expanded to sell Waffler merchandise on Camero and launched his line of seasoning called Waffler Seasoning.
Claydorm urged fans to keep his brother's legacy alive by rewatching his videos, stating:
"Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."
Claydorm also started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Waffler69's funeral and other expenses, where he expressed his gratitude to everyone who donated. The page has crossed its goal of raising $10,000 within the first 11 hours of launching.