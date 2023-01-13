What happened to Waffler69 on TikTok? Tributes pour in as foodie dies suddenly at the age of 33

TikTok star Taylor (@Wafffler69), known for sharing videos of eating bizarre foods and snacks, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 33. The tragic news was confirmed by his brother, Clayton, who explained that he died of a "presumed heart attack."

The food influencer boasted a following of 1.7 million, with over 32.8 million likes across all his posts. His videos offered humorous and real-time commentary on the taste of various unconventional meals and foods, almost like a review for anyone who wanted to try them. He would often compare the same food items from different fast-food restaurants.

Clayton, who goes by the moniker @claydorm, took to the video-sharing platform to convey the devastating news of his brother's death on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to TMZ, Clayton stated that he died from a "presumed heart attack" late Wednesday evening.

Claydorm explained that Taylor called his mother from his Louisiana home when he began experiencing some discomfort. Following this, he called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital but died while he was hospitalized. He said that both his father and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.

Fans of the TikToker took to social media to express their disbelief and sorrow over his passing. One user Anna, @SpaceR0bot, said:

"What a beautiful soul to be taken way too soon" - Netizens mourn the loss of Waffler69

Internet users sent their tributes to Waffler69 and their condolences to his family. They stated that he was taken away too soon and highlighted that he always smiled in his posts, calling him wholesome. Many hailed him as a genuine person who brightened everyone's life.

Some users recalled the journey Taylor had from being a relatively small TikToker to a viral foodie. Others asked health and fitness channels not to make fun of him or create condescending videos related to him.

Some used his bizarre food-eating practices as a means to pay homage to Waffler69. One user, @tinman2687 commented that he would eat dollar-store egg rolls in Taylor's honor. He stated:

TIN MAN26 💙💛 @tinman2687 RIP Waffler69 I'm having dollar store egg rolls today in your honor. He was a bright spot on TikTok RIP Waffler69 I'm having dollar store egg rolls today in your honor. He was a bright spot on TikTok

Leader of the Delinquents @chubbystrwbrry The @waffler69 on tik tok passed away last night from a heart attack and I am so sad.. what a beautiful soul to be taken way too soon.. The @waffler69 on tik tok passed away last night from a heart attack and I am so sad.. what a beautiful soul to be taken way too soon.. 😥

Gabe @Gabestiredofbs1 Rip waffler69 (taylor) your vids made me laugh, they made me hungry, they were wholesome, the only tiktoker who always had a smile on his face, you will be missed Rip waffler69 (taylor) your vids made me laugh, they made me hungry, they were wholesome, the only tiktoker who always had a smile on his face, you will be missed 😢

Derek Bauder @dannydorito23 Dude was so positive. I know he brightened so many people's lives cause he brightened mine. Rest in Peace Brother Losing #Waffler69 hit me hard manDude was so positive. I know he brightened so many people's lives cause he brightened mine. Rest in Peace Brother Losing #Waffler69 hit me hard man 😥 Dude was so positive. I know he brightened so many people's lives cause he brightened mine. Rest in Peace Brother ♥️

Slade @Yami_Kelp Waffler69 is a true legend a man who was indeed an icon a true genuine person Rest Easy brother Waffler69 is a true legend a man who was indeed an icon a true genuine person Rest Easy brother ❤️

Digital Champion @DigitalChampYT Dude made some of the funniest “let’s taste this” videos. RIP to a legend. I can’t believe Waffler69 on TikTok passed away.Dude made some of the funniest “let’s taste this” videos. RIP to a legend. I can’t believe Waffler69 on TikTok passed away. 😞 Dude made some of the funniest “let’s taste this” videos. RIP to a legend.

maria🏳️‍🌈 @idkmariax Health and fitness Tik Tok better keep there mouths shut about waffler69. It’s none of their damn business to judge him just bc he was obese and passed away. Skinny people have heart attacks too. Don’t disrespect him and let his family and friends grieve. Health and fitness Tik Tok better keep there mouths shut about waffler69. It’s none of their damn business to judge him just bc he was obese and passed away. Skinny people have heart attacks too. Don’t disrespect him and let his family and friends grieve.

adri @rockstarknights waffler69 died, one of my favorite tiktokers :( waffler69 died, one of my favorite tiktokers :(

𝕂𝕠𝕕𝕚 🥔 @SrgtMeow My condolences go out to #Waffler69 family in this time. RIP I always loved watching your videos. I remember when you only had a few thousand followers and I was able to watch you grow into the millions! You will be missed my dude!! My condolences go out to #Waffler69 family in this time. RIP I always loved watching your videos. I remember when you only had a few thousand followers and I was able to watch you grow into the millions! You will be missed my dude!! 💔

Yaya 🌸 @s_vall3 he was my favorite to watch I’m so upset and im disbelief ☹️ will miss seeing his content 🥺 R.I.P To Waffler69 from tiktokhe was my favorite to watch I’m so upset and im disbelief ☹️ will miss seeing his content 🥺 R.I.P To Waffler69 from tiktok 😭 he was my favorite to watch I’m so upset and im disbelief ☹️ will miss seeing his content 🥺

hailie @xcxg1rl no one talk to me i just found out waffler69 on tiktok passed away last night no one talk to me i just found out waffler69 on tiktok passed away last night

G FUEL | Crux @iamthecrux we were such big fans of his content. This is so saddening. I hope his family, friends, and fans find peace. @dannydorito23 OMG! I’m just learning this!we were such big fans of his content. This is so saddening. I hope his family, friends, and fans find peace. @dannydorito23 OMG! I’m just learning this! 😭 we were such big fans of his content. This is so saddening. I hope his family, friends, and fans find peace. 😩

More about Waffler69

Taylor had been experimenting with food for over 16 years. His food habits led him to try eccentric items like watermelon-flavored toast, canned cheeseburgers, 1989 Batman cereal, edible chalk, and octopus spaghetti.

Many of his videos included him eating food on a VHS tape, a DVD, or even a book, giving a nostalgic feel to his content. He eventually expanded to sell Waffler merchandise on Camero and launched his line of seasoning called Waffler Seasoning.

Claydorm urged fans to keep his brother's legacy alive by rewatching his videos, stating:

"Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

Claydorm also started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Waffler69's funeral and other expenses, where he expressed his gratitude to everyone who donated. The page has crossed its goal of raising $10,000 within the first 11 hours of launching.

