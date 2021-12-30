What happened to Ray Stevens' wife, Penny? Grammy-winning artist cancels New Year's show to care for partner

American country singer Ray Stevens has canceled his shows scheduled for New Year due to a personal situation. In a Facebook post, Stevens revealed that his wife, Penny Jackson, is ill. Given her condition, he had to cancel a performance at the CabaRay in Nashville.

The social media post consisted of an old black-and-white picture of the duo sitting on a chair, smiling.

Speaking on the canceled show, Stevens said he only wants to concentrate on his wife's care.

What happened to Ray Stevens' wife?

In a Facebook post, the 82-year-old singer revealed that Jackson had been suffering from a prolonged illness and her health had deteriorated further.

Although the singer has kept most of his personal life private, it is known that Stevens and Jackson are blessed with two daughters - Suzi Ragsdale and Timi Jones.

A country singer and comedian, Ray Stevens is famous for his songs like Mississippi Squirrel Revival, Everything is Beautiful, and The Streak.

He is a graduate of Georgia State University, where he studied music and signed with Capitol Records at 18. Some of Stevens' early studio albums include Ray Stevens and 1,837 Seconds of Humor.

Stevens is an industry veteran who has received several awards and nominations, including two Grammy wins and 12 nominations.

In 2019, Ray Stevens was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame with Jackson.

In October 2021, Stevens released his latest album, Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore. This 14-track collection offers playful social commentary on pandemic and border crisis issues. Speaking to People about his album, Stevens said:

"It’s perfectly legitimate to put out songs that are dealing with current events. I think that people who are bending to the will of the people who want to control everything are doing the world a disservice."

Aside from music and comedy, Stevens also uses his fame to advocate the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits.

